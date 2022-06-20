ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano Co. felon allegedly attacks Fairfield officer with bear spray

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

(BCN) — A wanted felon was arrested in Fairfield over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted an officer with bear spray.

According to Fairfield police, John Rogers, 29, was stopped by an officer around 9:45 p.m. Saturday as Rogers rode his bicycle on the 4400 block of Central Way.

Rogers, a Fairfield resident, was uncooperative and confrontational, and tried to ride away while spraying bear spray at the officer, police said.

The officer used his Taser, but police said in a release that it was unsuccessful, and the two struggled for about five minutes before other officers arrived and took Rogers into custody.

He was found to have a converted nail gun that could allegedly fire a .22 caliber round like a pistol, a weapon known to police as a “zip gun.” He had 40 additional rounds in his backpack, police said.

Rogers is a felon who was already wanted in Solano County on two outstanding felony charges. He was booked into Solano County jail on suspicion of eight felony counts.

The officer’s injuries were described as “limited.”

