ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL Analyst Questions The Panthers Over Baker Mayfield

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers haven’t done much to address their concerns at quarterback. For now, Sam Darnold is their starter due to the process of elimination. They haven’t decided to bring back former league MVP Cam Newton and P.J. Walker hasn’t shown that he can carry the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Cam Newton
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career. The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Saints#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Mvp Cam Newton#Corral
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
ClutchPoints

Ryan Clark claims Tyreek Hill was ‘lying’ about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Dolphins WR fires back

Tyreek Hill made headlines recently when he seemed to criticize Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in favor of Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa. Of course the veteran wideout received plenty of criticisms, with the latest one coming from former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark. After hearing Hill’s comments basically saying he prefers Tagovailoa over […] The post Ryan Clark claims Tyreek Hill was ‘lying’ about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Dolphins WR fires back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Lawrence Taylor This Morning

On Thursday morning, Pro Football Focus posted the following question on Twitter: "Who is the best defender of all time?" Most of the responses were the same. NFL fans strongly believe the right answer is Lawrence Taylor. Taylor, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants, was a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns acquired QB1 Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason. But given the increasing probability that three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback starts the 2022 season under league suspension, the franchise may be on the hunt for another QB option. According to Browns insider Jake Trotter of ESPN, the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy