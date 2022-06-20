ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Compact Muon Solenoid on the lookout for new physics

By Piotr Traczyk, CERN
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Run 3 of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) just around the corner, the LHC experiments are still publishing new results based on the previous runs' data. Despite no new discoveries being announced, small deviations from expectations are appearing in a small number of analyses. At the current level, these deviations...

phys.org

