Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video

June 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona is back with new music.

On Monday, the K-pop stars released the special EP Flip That and a music video for the title track of the same name.

The "Flip That" video shows the members of Loona take a train ride to an idyllic forest.

Flip That also features the songs "The Journey," "Need U," "Pose," "Pale Blue Dot" and "Playback."

The EP is the group's first since [&], released in June 2021.

Loona discussed Flip That at a showcase Monday.

Loona will promote its new music on its Loonatheworld tour, which begins Aug. 1 in Los Angeles. The group added four dates to the sold-out tour last week.

Loona consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won and Olivia Hye. The group is signed to Blockberry Creative and made its debut in 2018.