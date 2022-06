ATLANTA (AP) -- Oakland starter Frankie Montas took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, then reliever A.J. Puk threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches with two outs in the ninth that gave the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 win over the Athletics on Thursday.The Mariners loaded the bases with three walks and rallied on Puk's wayward tosses to complete a three-game sweep. Seattle won with two hits, both in the eighth.Before the wild ninth, it seemed the 29-year-old Montas would be the story of the day.Montas didn't allow a hit until Adam Frazier lined a clean single to left...

