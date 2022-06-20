ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas plans to place charging stations for electric cars every 50 miles on most interstates

By The Texas Tribune
Austonia
Austonia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas is planning to add enough electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state to support 1 million electric vehicles with dozens of new stations to allow for easier long-distance...

austonia.com

Comments / 27

Mowog
3d ago

FoolsCan't even keep the grid going and that needs to be addressed first. Talk about putting the cart before the horse. Yankees are running the Texas government now. Yankee laws! SPIT....

Reply(2)
10
austinite
3d ago

Who is going to “own” these stations? Who is going to operate and maintain these stations? Who will provide the electricity for these stations—Texas just set a new electrical demand record for electricity and there aren’t a bunch of new power plants scheduled to come on stream. What happens if the Texas grid customers are asked to conserve power, which has occurred three times already this year—will that mean an “outage” at these stations? Who gets the revenue from customers charging at these stations?

Reply(1)
10
stePHa
3d ago

This is nothing but a waist of time and money for the green new deal. It should be mandatory for this new system to have nothing but green energy going to theses electrical sub stations. !!

Reply
9
Related
CBS DFW

More electric vehicle charging stations may pop up around Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you have an electric vehicle or you're thinking about investing in one, the State of Texas wants to make it more convenient for you to keep your electric vehicle charged. Texas Department of Transportation released a draft of the plan to help. "There's the fast-charging stations like this, there's not enough of them around within the Metroplex," driver, Joe Paul said.It wasn't until Paul pulled over his electric vehicle at a charging station, when he noticed there weren't many options for him to pull over and charge his car.Things could soon change. The Texas Department of Transportation released a...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas ag commissioner proposes armed guards at school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — During the Texas Republican Convention in Houston last weekend, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller criticized the law enforcement response to last month’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde and said he plans to place “highly trained” armed guards in each of the state’s school cafeterias.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KXAN

How do Texas gun laws compare to other states?

As state lawmakers convene for special committees on school safety and a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers negotiate gun reform measures, KXAN investigators took a closer look at Texas' laws and how they compare to other states.
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

SpaceX gets permit for “Project Echo” in Central Texas

On June 6, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved a permit for a SpaceX construction project called “Project Echo.” The construction is located in Bastrop County, Central Texas, where Elon Musk’s other companies—including The Boring Company and Neuralink—have established a presence. Bastrop County...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What the Gas Tax Holiday Means for North Texas Drivers

If seeing gas prices is like knowing the temperature, then that feeling you get when you fill up right now is a lot like the humidity on a North Texas summer day, inescapable and stifling. President Joe Biden is said to be considering a gas tax holiday, which would suspend...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Numbers show Texas women are going out of state to get abortions

HOUSTON — It was Sept. 1, 2021, when Texas Senate Bill 8, banning abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, became law. “Beginning Aug. 31, our phone call volume went through the roof," Zach Gingrich-Gaylord, with Trust Women Clinics, said. Gingrich-Gaylord said they have two abortion clinics, one in Kansas...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Interstates#Infrastructure Investment
valleybusinessreport.com

Car & Truck Show Returns To Texas Cook’Em

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Cars & Stripes car-truck show on July 2 as part of the Texas Cook’Em High Steaks in Edinburg festivities. The celebration takes place at the Ebony Hills Golf Course, 300 West Mark S Pena Drive, from noon to 4 p.m.
EDINBURG, TX
Abby Joseph

3 Legendary Events That Happened in Texas

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that may be true when it comes to the state's history. From bloody battles to daring heists, Texas has seen its share of famous events. Here are just a few of the most notable moments in the Lone Star State's past.
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: If the Texas Legislature acts on putting an independence referendum on the ballot, it wouldn't be legally valid

The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Click2Houston.com

Texas is unlikely to adopt key provision of bipartisan gun bill — a red flag law to take guns away from people deemed dangerous

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The bipartisan gun bill that is on a fast track through Congress and backed by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn includes new state grants to incentivize red flag laws, which allow judges to temporarily seize firearms from people who are deemed dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
Orange Leader

I-10 crash near state line causing travel delays Wednesday morning

Interstate 10 motorists in Orange County need to prepare for a delay Wednesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash on I-10 near mile marker 5 in Louisiana is causing eastbound traffic to be diverted from I-10 onto state Highway 12 to travel into Louisiana. Motorists...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Leaves Gun Debate Out of State's Uvalde School Massacre Hearing

The first public hearings in Texas looking into the Uvalde school massacre have focused on a cascade of law enforcement blunders, school building safety and mental health care with only scant mentions of the shooter's AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and gun reform. A day after the head of the Texas state...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy