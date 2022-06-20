Texas plans to place charging stations for electric cars every 50 miles on most interstates

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you have an electric vehicle or you're thinking about investing in one, the State of Texas wants to make it more convenient for you to keep your electric vehicle charged. Texas Department of Transportation released a draft of the plan to help. "There's the fast-charging stations like this, there's not enough of them around within the Metroplex," driver, Joe Paul said.It wasn't until Paul pulled over his electric vehicle at a charging station, when he noticed there weren't many options for him to pull over and charge his car.Things could soon change. The Texas Department of Transportation released a...

