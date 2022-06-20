ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Sheriff: Accused killer arrested in 2017 Curtis Lumber fire and burglary in town of Ballston

By Zachary Parker
 3 days ago
Anthony J. Paradise Jr. - Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

BALLSTON A man awaiting trial on a murder charge has been arrested in connection with a 2017 fire and burglary at Curtis Lumber in the town of Ballston that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Anthony J. Paradise, Jr., 44, formerly of Ballston Spa, was arrested earlier this month and charged with multiple felonies, including third-degree arson and third-degree burglary, officials said.

Paradise is accused of spending several hours on the Route 67 Curtis Lumber property Nov. 27, 2017, after the business was closed, officials said.

Paradise then sabotaged electrical and gas systems in several buildings there, damaged buildings and computer systems, tampered with the 911 system on the Verizon Wireless tower, and set fire to a storage building full of sub-flooring, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Paradise was arraigned in Ballston Town Court and then returned to the Greene County Jail, where he is being held awaiting trial on a murder charge in that county, officials said.

Paradise was indicted in 2019 in Greene County in connection with the November 2018 strangulation death of his cellmate Delmus Tanner at the Greene Correctional Facility, according to Gazette news gathering partner CBS6.

Paradise was at the state prison serving a five-year sentence in connection with the Dec. 20, 2017 robbery of an Adirondack Trust Co. branch in Saratoga Springs, newspaper and prison records show. Paradise was accused in that case of passing a note to the teller and making off with cash. He was arrested the same day.

The bank robbery took place just over three weeks after the Curtis Lumber fire and burglary.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo Monday praised the work of his investigators and deputies in the Curtis Lumber case.

“This case shows that my deputies and investigators are relentless in their pursuit to hold criminals accountable,” Zurlo said in a statement. “This case involved hundreds of man-hours by the investigators assigned. I’m proud to announce this arrest today.”

A release cited Senior Investigator George Maxfield and Investigator Chris Brand.

The owner and president of Curtis Lumber, Jay Curtis, also issued a statement in the release.

“I would like to thank Saratoga County Sheriff Mike Zurlo and the Criminal Investigation Unit for their diligence and persistence solving this very unusual crime,” Curtis’ statement read. “We are pleased and look forward to this being behind us.”

