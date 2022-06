COLUMBIA, S.C. — An attempted murder suspect is in jail following an overnight arrest for allegedly shooting another man in the face during an argument a week earlier. Columbia Police said they, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, arrested and charged Sequan Summerson with attempted murder on Wednesday along with possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO