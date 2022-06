You can once again experience some of Pittsburgh’s busiest streets — cars not included. Open Streets Pittsburgh, organized by Bike PGH, temporarily closes roads to car traffic and invites Pittsburghers to reimagine the city streets as places for people, not vehicles. Several times a summer, folks are invited to walk, run, bike, skate, dance or otherwise make their way through the open streets. There are free fitness classes at a wellness hub along the route, biking instruction at a kids hub and ample opportunities to shop local from various vendors and organizations.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO