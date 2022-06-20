ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU Sports Properties, Inner Banks Media extend radio contract

By Inner Banks Media, Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton has announced a radio extension agreement that will continue to allow games in several sports to continue to be carried through 2027.

Playfly Sports Properties, ECU’s new marketing rightsholder, has extended an agreement with Inner Banks Media to broadcast ECU football, basketball and baseball games through 2027. Radio station 107.9 WNCT-FM will continue as the flagship station for ECU football and men’s basketball games for six more years, Playfly’s Senior VP of Revenue, Rich Klein, and Hinton announced.

WNCT-FM, which has served as the Pirates’ flagship station since 2008, has a 100,000-watt signal that extends to Raleigh, southern Virginia and up and down the North Carolina coastline.

ECU football and men’s basketball games will be heard on both 107.9 WNCT and WRHD 94.3 the Game. East Carolina baseball games will continue to be heard exclusively on 94.3 The Game and will be streamed live on 943thegame.com .

The new agreement will also feature select women’s basketball games heard on 94.3 the Game each season.

“The relationship between Inner Banks and ECU has an incredible foundation and we are excited to continue the partnership to bring the best of Pirates athletics to the North Carolina area,” said Klein. “High-quality broadcasts are vital touchpoints for fans, helping improve the year-round experience on and off campus.”

“The Mike Houston Radio Show” and “The Mike Schwartz Radio Show” will be carried live on a weekly basis via 94.3 The Game from Logan’s Roadhouse.

“We are ecstatic to continue as the radio partner for ECU and cannot wait to work with the great folks at Playfly”, said Hinton. “As alumni and supporters of the Pirates for many years it’s a thrill to continue to be a part of it all. We are impressed with the folks from Playfly and think this is going to be an incredible partnership”.

