Kearney to host Connecting Young Nebraskans 2023 Summit

By Michael Shively
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, NE — A conference that brings together young leaders from across the state is coming to Kearney. Connecting Young Nebraskans announced Monday that Kearney will host its summit in 2023. The summit happens...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

wordpress.com

Antioch School, Pauline, NE

Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island school board candidate drops out

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One of the candidates for a seat on the Grand Island School Board has dropped out. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet reported Wednesday that Ward B candidate Carol Schooley filed a declination of nomination, which means that she will no longer be on the ballot for that seat.
KSNB Local4

Area homeless shelters nearing capacity due to effects of inflation

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With inflation through the roof, more people are struggling to keep up with everyday costs now more than ever. From rising prices of gas, to groceries, to housing and more, many are struggling to get by, and homeless shelters like Crossroads Mission Avenue are seeing an alarming increase in the amount of people reaching out for assistance.
News Channel Nebraska

Lexington planning to build $2.4 million racquet complex

LEXINGTON, NE — With racquet sports surging in popularity, the City of Lexington is planning to build a new multi-million dollar facility. Parks and Recreation Manager Jake Saulsbury says talks about a smaller, dome-style complex started about seven years ago. With several adult leagues in action and youth participation up to more than 280 kids, the city is opting for a more permanent indoor structure.
LEXINGTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re planning to go tubing or tanking down the river this summer, law enforcement is reminding you to be safe. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office shared this advice after a woman and child were reported missing late Saturday night while tubing on the Platte River.
Kearney Hub

Statue transported to its new base in Old Towne Kearney

KEARNEY — The soldier statue that stood guard above the northwest corner of the Museum of Nebraska parking lot until a few weeks ago has been redeployed to Old Towne Kearney. Friday, workmen loaded the 7-foot 6-inch statue and its monument base onto a heavy-duty flatbed trailer for a...
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman arrested on gun-related charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing felony gun-related charges in Hall County. Vanessa Leon, 33, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Leon was arrested at her home on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, Leon purchased and sold two firearms...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Conestoga Mall opens up new businesses

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has a few openings for businesses and it seems they’re filling up quite nicely. Guy Skodmin, owner at KO Toys & Arcade, was at the mall with a discount store before he opened up his toy shop. He mentioned that he was looking for other places to start rather than the mall but the price just couldn’t be beat in lease for a small business owner. He signed long-term so him and his toy shop will be there for years to come.
Kearney Hub

As Kearney's popultation grows so does need for more water storage

KEARNEY — It’s been hot, dry and windy, so Kearney residents have been watering their lawns, but there’s no need to worry about wells running dry. “We’re sitting pretty good right now, really good,” said Tony Jelinek, director of utilities for the city of Kearney.
klkntv.com

Boyd County girl missing for days, may be in Grand Island

SPENCER, Neb. (KLKN) – Lillian Magwire hasn’t been seen since Friday, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department. She was last spotted around 5 p.m. that day, wearing a blue shirt with pink lettering. Magwire did not show up to an event she was supposed to be...
NebraskaTV

Two arrested after refusing to come out of trailer, K-9 brought in

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after they refused to come out from underneath a trailer in Grand Island, leading a K-9 to be called in. Alejandro Loforte Escalona, 23, homeless, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, as well as for six active warrants.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Vehicle thefts reported in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A string of vehicle thefts continue in Grand Island. Grand Island Police received three reports of stolen cars over the weekend. Then as of Tuesday morning, GIPD has taken five more reports of missing vehicles. Captain Jim Duering said initially they didn’t believe the thefts...
York News-Times

Woman sentenced to federal prison after arrest in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Carmen Vazques, 19, of San Diego, California, has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Following her release from prison, Vazques will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police investigating spike in car thefts

GRAND ISLAND, NE — Police in Grand Island are investigating a rash of recent car thefts. Police say they’ve collected eight reports of stolen vehicles since the start of the weekend. Captain Jim Duering says six of the thefts share a common thread: keys were left by the car.

