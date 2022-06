LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting the All American Blood drive to help our community members in need. One of O.B.I.’s supervisors, Teresa Bailey, had a family member who needed their assistance. Teresa said Easter weekend her husband was hurting, so they took him to the hospital where they learned he had a blood clot. He was in the hospital for over a month, and during that time had 4 surgeries, which caused him to lose two toes.

