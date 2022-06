As far as offensive tuning goes, few tuners take things as far as Mansory. The aftermarket outfit has no qualms about putting a unique spin on some of the world's most exclusive machines, including rare beasts like the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. This sort of thing has been going on for years and has even got the tuner sued, but it is showing no signs of slowing and has revealed a new take on its extreme kit for the Bentley Bentayga. We saw the original kit last month and thought it was beastly enough, but the new one is a neck-breaking attention grabber like nothing else.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO