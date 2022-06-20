Be the lover you want to be!

I grew up in Houston. My family was Catholic, and I went to church, youth groups, Sunday school—that kind of stuff. I went to quite a conservative all-boys Catholic school, very academic and kind of old world, with priests teaching. But through working in the school theater, I was able to figure out who I was and start to express myself. I started to make costumes for productions—when I was a sophomore, we put on Hello, Dolly! and there was this red and white-striped women’s suit in the play, 1890s style. Honestly, that suit changed my life. Seeing it onstage and on the performer was like—I just thought she was amazing. That was the moment where I saw how clothes contribute so much to a person’s character development and how they are able to express themselves. At the end of the day, we're all just kind of costuming ourselves every day.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO