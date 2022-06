EAST HARTFORD — Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of two teenagers at a residence last week, with both deaths classified as homicides. A representative from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday afternoon that Isaiah Jose Lopez, 16, of Hartford, was found to have gunshot wounds to the torso. Isaiah Miguel Nevarez, 15, of Meriden, had gunshot wounds to the torso and “upper left extremity.”

EAST HARTFORD, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO