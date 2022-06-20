ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities looking for person responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Santa Barbara

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Authorities are looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run accident in Santa Barbara on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man walked onto the far right lane of Highway 101 north of La Cumbre Road around 6:45 Monday morning when a large SUV traveling northbound struck him, according to CHP spokesman Jonathan Gutierrez.

The SUV fled the scene, and the man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he died from his injuries, Gutierrez said.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and the accident is still under investigation. There was no additional information available about the suspect vehicle, and authorities are looking for the driver responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol office at 805-967-1234 .

