ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB The Show Takashi Okazaki Set 2: Full List of Players

By Christian Beane
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MLB The Show 22 Takashi Okazaki Set 2...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 MLB stadiums every fan needs to visit

Taking in a baseball game is a summer tradition for many families. There are some stadiums that should be on every fan’s list to visit. Baseball is America’s Pasttime and taking in a game with all its sights and sounds is about as American as apple pie. Kids taking in a game with their families can make memories that last a lifetime. The ballpark and its surroundings make up parts of those memories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com

MLB fans wonder how overturned call was ever missed

At times, it seems that the only thing instant replay is good for is slowing games down. But on Tuesday, we saw the good of instant replay, thanks to an abysmal original call. In the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game with the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants lead-off man Luis González hit a flyball to the outfield that appeared deep enough to easily score Brandon Crawford from third base. Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II came up with a strong throw, though, and threw Crawford out at the plate — at least according to home plate umpire Shane Livensparger.
ATLANTA, GA
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Flashback Richarlison Leaked

With Shapeshifters underway in FIFA 22, new cards are being leaked almost daily. However, these leaks also have revealed new non-shapeshifter cards coming to the game in the coming week. One of these leaked cards is a Flashback Richarlison SBC. The Brazilian Striker may be moving from Everton this summer,...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
DBLTAP

How to Get Battle Boss Veigar Mythic Chroma in League of Legends

Here's how to get the Battle Boss Veigar Mythic Chroma in League of Legends. League of Legends' 12.12 patch notes have been released, along with the announcement that Mythic Chromas will be coming to the Mythic Essence Shop as of the new update. According to the patch notes, Mythic Chromas update a skin's VFX in addition to its model. The first of these Mythic Chromas to be added to the shop will be a Chroma called Final Boss Veigar, which will be available through both patches 12.12 and 12.13. Here's how players can get the Chroma.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 12.12 Mythic Essence Shop Items

League of Legends Patch 12.12 has been released, along with new Mythic Essence Shop Items. Mythic Essence is a currency in League of Legends that can be used to unlock Mythic tier content. Players can earn it from opening chests, leveling up, completing Missions, or by directly purchasing it, and it can be used to by exclusive content in the League of Legends Mythic Shop.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fernandinho End of an Era FIFA 22 SBC Apparently Leaked

Fernandinho announced that he is leaving Manchester City this summer after nearly a decade with the club. The defender has anchored the City defense as captain for years, and now will be moving on in the 22/23 season. EA Sports usually releases Premium End of an Era SBCs in FIFA...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy