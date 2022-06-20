Election 2022: Candidates for Michigan Representative District 74 in their own words

On this year's ballot are members from both branches of the Michigan Legislature (the state House of Representatives and Senate). If you are unsure which legislative district you vote in, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center to find more information — including your sample ballot customized to your home address.

Whether you choose to vote absentee or in person, get to know the candidates before you vote by reading their responses to key issues facing Michiganders.

Here (below) are candidates in their own words. To return to the main election package, click here .

Meet the candidates

Kara Hope (Democrat): I come from a working-class family, and I understand the challenges facing everyday people here in South Lansing and Holt. That’s why I've focused my public service on providing a voice for local working families, first on the Ingham County Commission from 2013-2018 and in the State House since 2019. Working families deserve leaders who will fight for them and work to improve their lives. I have the experience, dedication and knowledge to be an effective advocate and legislator, and I work hard every to provide South Lansing and Holt with the best possible representation and service. After college, I worked as a substitute teacher and as a newspaper reporter in Ionia. I later went to law school and became an attorney. I’ve worked as a defense attorney, as well as in the Michigan Court of Appeals Pretrial Division and as a law professor at Cooley Law School. I began my own small law practice in 2015. I was elected to represent Michigan 67th House District in 2018. Prior to that position, I was an Ingham County Commissioner from 2012 to 2018. I was elected by my peers on the County Commission to serve as board chairperson in 2016.

Albert L. Kelley Jr. (Democrat): No response.

Carlee Knott (Democrat): I was born and raised in the Lansing area, growing up in Holt, attending Holt Public Schools, and currently residing in Lansing with my partner and our dog. I regularly volunteer with the Junior League of Lansing, where I serve on the Member Relations Committee. I most recently served as the Mid-Michigan Regional Coordinator for U.S. Senator Gary Peters, working out of his regional office in Lansing for a year and a half. I also worked a full-time summer internship with the Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency in 2019 as their Legislative Analysis Intern. I am a member of the Michigan Democratic Party and the Ingham County Democratic Party. Last year I helped the Ingham County Democratic Party coordinate with the Holt Public Schools bond proposal campaign to earn support from Democratic voters, which was ultimately successful in passing. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science specializing in American Government and a Master’s degree in Public Policy specializing in environmental and social policies.

Jennifer Sokol (Republican): No response.

On systemic racism

Kara Hope (Democrat): As a state representative, I'm fighting to reduce inequalities in health and education, end racial bias in policing and stop GOP efforts to strip voting rights away from Black citizens. Regarding law enforcement, police should keep our communities safe from crime while treating everyone with dignity and respect. I cosponsored the “Equal Justice for All” legislation, which would establish statewide use-of-force guidelines, improve police transparency and hold bad officers accountable. In addition, I support sending absentee ballots to every eligible voter, making Election Day a state holiday, and amending the state Constitution to protect the people's right to vote.

Albert L. Kelley Jr. (Democrat): No response.

Carlee Knott (Democrat): One action state government can take to address racism is to eliminate the use of cash bail to determine pretrial detention. The practice of cash bail disproportionately affects minority and low-income communities that may be unable to afford bail. Spending time in jail can have a large impact on someone’s life, potentially harming their employment, relationships, and health. This jail time is served before the person has been charged with a crime and is legally presumed innocent. Releasing nonviolent offenders who are awaiting their trial will save taxpayer dollars and reduce the harms that incarceration has on minority and low-income communities.

Jennifer Sokol (Republican): No response.

On the COVID-19 response

Kara Hope (Democrat): Gov. Whitmer has shown remarkable courage during this pandemic, and I fully support her efforts to protect public safety as well as keep our economy moving. The governor's decisive actions have saved countless lives, and thanks to her leadership our economy is recovering quickly. At the same time, the pandemic has spotlighted numerous economic injustices, including many workers’ lack of paid sick leave or quality health coverage. As we work to rebuild our state, we must take this opportunity to enact policies that protect regular working people — not just the wealthiest individuals and corporations.

Albert L. Kelley Jr. (Democrat): No response.

Carlee Knott (Democrat): The state had its fair share of successes and failures in its pandemic response. I appreciate the steps that Michigan took to protect the health of our residents, including the (mostly) efficient rollout of vaccines and testing. However, while working for Sen. Peters I had first-hand experience of how many residents struggled to receive their money and could not communicate with the unemployment agency after being laid off from their jobs. Due to minor errors, some people had to wait months to receive their money. People cannot survive that long without a paycheck when they have rent to pay and groceries to buy. It is completely unacceptable that the state was unable to remedy these issues in a reasonable timeframe by devoting more resources to the agency. Regardless of the pandemic, the state must do more to improve the efficiency and efficacy of their government services, including by upgrading the technology used by state agencies. Small businesses and schools should continue to be supported by the state as they deal with issues caused by continued outbreaks and waves of the pandemic. Finally, the state should make sure they take advantage of all federal funding to respond to the pandemic.

Jennifer Sokol (Republican): No response.

On economic stability and inflation

Kara Hope (Democrat): We must prioritize helping working families and small businesses fully recover from the pandemic. I’m working to attract good-paying jobs to the Lansing area. I helped pass legislation assisting General Motors with building a new local plant, which will create good union jobs for local workers. I also support expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit for more than 27,000 local low-income families and help them climb out of poverty and create a better future for their children. I also sponsored legislation requiring employers to provide their workers with paid sick time, as well as paid leave to attend school meetings.

Albert L. Kelley Jr.​​​​​​​ (Democrat): No response.

Carlee Knott (Democrat): Our government should ensure that our residents can meet their basic needs in the face of added inflationary costs. Michigan’s minimum wage has been kept artificially low for years by the Republicans. We are seeing labor shortages in many jobs that provide a necessary service to society that do not respond to market pressures to raise wages, like direct care workers who take care of the elderly. By raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and pegging future increases to inflation, we can ensure that these services can still be provided and that the people who serve in these jobs can be paid fairly. For families that are struggling to afford their basic needs, we need to make sure our social safety net is accessible and able to provide food, shelter, and healthcare for every Michigan resident in need.

Jennifer Sokol (Republican): No response.

On election security

Kara Hope​​​​​​​ (Democrat): The 2020 election was the most secure election in history. Unfortunately, most Republicans refuse to accept reality. Instead, they are pushing "The Big Lie" as an excuse to pass voter suppression laws. We must take action now and make it easier — not harder — for eligible voters to vote. We should send secure absentee ballots to every eligible voter, make Election Day a state holiday, and pass laws combating voter suppression. I encourage folks to join the nonpartisan coalition working to pass the "Promote the Vote 2022" ballot initiative. Visit promotethevoteMI.com to learn more and get involved.

Albert L. Kelley Jr.​​​​​​​ (Democrat): No response.

Carlee Knott (Democrat): I accept the results of the 2020 election. I served as a poll worker in Lansing on Election Day in November 2020. As someone who has undergone the training to be a poll worker, I have a good understanding of how our ballots are cast and counted in Michigan. I have reviewed the evidence, including a report from the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on the 2020 election, and have concluded that our current election processes are being conducted safely and securely. I have full faith in our local clerks to fulfill their civic duties with the utmost integrity. If we were to change anything about our election laws, I think we should make it easier for citizens to vote by expanding polling places and making election days a state holiday. We should also allow clerks to begin counting absentee ballots before election day to avoid any delays in announcing election results.

Jennifer Sokol (Republican): No response.

On reproductive rights

Kara Hope​​​​​​​ (Democrat): I am pro-choice, and I’m fighting back against extremist politicians who want to take away the right to an abortion — even in cases of rape or incest. Women have a right to bodily autonomy, and politicians should not get it between a woman and her doctor. I would fully support a state constitutional amendment protecting the right to an abortion as well as the right to make other reproductive healthcare decisions for oneself.

Albert L. Kelley Jr.​​​​​​​ (Democrat): No response.

Carlee Knott (Democrat): I believe that our society is better off when people have full control over when, if, and how they decide to bring a child into the world. I also believe that healthcare is a human right. Therefore, I believe that reproductive healthcare, including birth control and abortions, should be accessible and affordable for anyone who needs it. Implementing a single-payer healthcare system in Michigan would help ensure everyone in Michigan has access to affordable healthcare, including reproductive healthcare and also mental & behavioral healthcare.

Jennifer Sokol (Republican): No response.

On LGBTQ rights

Kara Hope​​​​​​​ (Democrat): I’ve cosponsored legislation that would amend the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. As a county commissioner, I wrote and introduced Ingham County Resolution No. 14-138 in support of same-sex marriage and in support of recognizing the validity of same-sex marriages performed by County Clerk Barb Byrum following the decision in DeBoer v. Snyder. I also actively supported the passage of local nondiscrimination ordinances throughout the Lansing area. Due to my LGBTQ advocacy, I've received offensive and graphic pieces of mail sent to my home — that only makes me want to fight harder.

Albert L. Kelley Jr.​​​​​​​ (Democrat): No response.

Carlee Knott (Democrat): I support expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. No one should be evicted from their home or fired from their job because of their identity or sexual orientation. Discrimination is wrong and we need to make sure members of the LGBTQ community are protected under ELCRA. We shouldn’t just stop at preventing discrimination, we should also start to adequately address hate crimes in Michigan.

Jennifer Sokol (Republican): No response.

Other issues of import

Kara Hope​​​​​​​ (Democrat): While it's on many Michiganders' radar, the LSJ questionnaire didn’t ask about education, so I'll share my views. We must give our public schools the resources they need to help our kids succeed, regardless of income, race or ZIP code. I helped pass the biggest school funding increase in history — and we can't stop there. We must significantly expand school-based mental health services, so that every student who needs help can promptly receive it. In addition, I’m working to end the teacher shortage by sponsoring legislation to increase teacher pay and recruit more college students into careers in education.

Albert L. Kelley Jr.​​​​​​​ (Democrat): No response.

Carlee Knott (Democrat): An issue that isn’t on everyone’s radar is the impact the climate crisis is having on Michiganders. We are seeing increased extreme weather events like tornadoes, heatwaves, and flooding that cause damage to property, raise insurance rates, and endanger the lives of Michigan residents. The increase in flooding and heatwaves is already having an effect on Michigan’s agriculture, reducing crop yields and making crop storage more difficult. It is going to take direct government action to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions in Michigan. I would work with other legislators to pass comprehensive energy policies to help transition our state to renewable resources while ensuring our energy sources are reliable and affordable.

Jennifer Sokol (Republican): No response.​​​​​​​

This story was assembled from email questionnaires managed by LSJ news assistants Jayne Higo and Veronica Bolanos. Contact them at LSJ-EAs@lsj.com or 517.377.1112.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Election 2022: Candidates for Michigan Representative District 74 in their own words