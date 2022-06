2021-22 Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 7th (amongst NA goaltenders) Cameron Whitehead is a bigger goaltender with decent mechanics who plays more of a reactionary butterfly style of goaltending. He is strong athletically and is quick in getting from post to post. He has a good, engaged vision, which keeps him alive on every puck. He can throw those mechanics away when he needs to and get creative to make a save in broken-play situations.

