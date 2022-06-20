More build-to-rent homes expected in Phoenix area

More build-to-rent projects could be on the horizon in the Phoenix area.

On Wednesday, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. announced a joint venture with Värde Partners where the group closed on nine properties in four states including Arizona.

According to a press release, the joint venture was established to develop rental properties as a part of Taylor Morrison’s build-to-rent program. There are also properties in Texas, Florida and North Carolina in addition to the Grand Canyon State as part of the pact.

The press release does not say how many projects are slated for Arizona.

“The agreement provides Värde with the exclusive opportunity to invest in the acquisition and development of build-to-rent projects identified by Taylor Morrison that meet the venture’s investment guidelines,” according to a press release.

The new developments will be branded as Christopher Todd Communities through a branding and servicing relationship both companies have had since 2019, the press release said.

The venture includes $850 million in equity commitments, funded 60% by Värde Partners and 40% by Taylor Morrison, according to the release

“This vehicle offers the ability to efficiently scale our build-to-rent platform to capitalize on the attractive market dynamics in the horizontal rental arena with a known and respected capital partner,” said Erik Heuser of Taylor Morrison in a press release. “We believe we are in early innings of the evolution of this attractive space and remain very excited about its growth prospects.”

Renter-centric areas are nothing new in the Valley.

Last year, Tempe and several other Valley cities made the list of a cluster of U.S. suburbs that have evolved from homeowner territory to a renter-centric area.

The list, developed by rentcafe.com, said renters now comprise the majority of homes in Tempe — one of the cities that was homeowner territory 10 years ago, the report said.

The list said 103 total suburbs fit into that category, according to the report.

“The very definition of suburban living has been rewritten throughout the last decade as suburbs in the nation’s 50 largest metros gained 4.7 million people since 2010 — a whopping 79% of whom were renters, according to the latest U.S. Census data,” the report said.

“Today, about 21 million people rent a suburban home in the 50 largest U.S. metros — 3.7 million more than 10 years ago. What’s more, between 2010 and 2019, the number of suburban renters grew by 22% — a number that dwarfs the 3% increase in suburban homeowners during the same period.”

Developers started concentrating on multifamily homes such as apartments in about 2012. Brophy said more multifamily homes popped up for residents who lived inside Loop 101 whereas single-family homes were built outside Loop 101 in the suburbs.

Developers in the Phoenix area started to focus on infill development of mid- to high-rise multifamily homes and the build to rent developers such as

Christopher Todd started building on arterial roads outside Loop 101, according to Thomas Brophy, national research director at Colliers in Phoenix.

the low number of available single-family homes might not catch up to supply until the end of 2023 because developers are concentrating on building rental homes.

Christopher Todd currently has three rental communities in Mesa, Phoenix and Surprise.