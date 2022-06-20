Wake County summer meal programs help provide free food for children

For most children, summer break from school lasts 90 days. This is 90 days too long for the nearly 321,000 children in the Food Bank’s service area who rely on school meals. Fewer than 1 in 6 children have access to summer food programs, which means many of these children and their families will be worried about where their next meal is coming from rather than the fun activities of summer break.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System has announced the return of the Summer Food Service Program. The program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the school district is sponsoring schools and other organizations in the program. Through the partnership, the...
The Wake County Animal Center is full and is asking residents for help. A spokesperson for the shelter said there is no more room for dogs, and euthanasia might be necessary in order to make space. Reporter: Chris Lovingood.
RALEIGH, N.C. — COVID-19 impacted every aspect of life, and one area that people may not realize that it changed is the need for foster parents. Wake County has an "immediate and pressing need" for foster care parents after the pandemic changed lifestyles and routines for many. Over the...
Chatham County community swears by natural springs' healing power. These natural springs, flowing from the ground out of two pipes near Siler City, have attracted visitors since perhaps the 1700s. The water still flows, and today people remain convinced of its miraculous healing power.
Wake County is looking to launch a new program that will help give farmers extra support and preserve their family land. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo. Reporter:...
Children across North Carolina could go hungry next month if the federal government doesn't extend a "free meals for all" program introduced during the pandemic, the state's top two education officials say. When schools across the nation closed because of COVID-19 in 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture waived its...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dozen businesses around North Carolina State University are offering their own take to a traditional restaurant week, the Hillsborough Street $4 Food Walk. During the school year, students at NC State and Meredith College help keep restaurants alive along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. “When...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Animal Center is offering “Name Your Price” cat adoption process for the rest of the month of June. During the summer, the Wake County Animal Center sees an influx of animals needing to find their forever homes. “We need our...
Johnston County water shortage advisory fuels infrastructure concerns. The water shortage advisory is due to a pipe breaking at the Johnston County Water Treatment Plant...
HOA says 'Black Lives Matter' sign is in violation of rules. A Raleigh couple believes their home owner's association is targeting them because of both...
Food banks and pantries that provide meals for hungry families across central North Carolina are struggling to keep their shelves stocked. Like others throughout the state, they're dealing with rising costs for gas and to fill up grocery carts. The demand for food assistance at the Food Bank of Central...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man was federally indicted for reportedly defrauding at least 19 people near retirement age of more than $3.6 million, U.S. District Attorney Dena King announced Wednesday. 48-year-old Mac Billings of Raleigh, a licensed CPA, is accused of engaging in securities fraud through his company, Alpha Finance […]
Some North Carolina towns are canceling their July 4th celebrations as a show of respect for a recent fireworks-related death. Three people were hospitalized and one was killed after commercial-grade fireworks detonated on a small farm in La Grange earlier this month. Dozens of firefighters remained on the scene seven hours after the fire bomb, which started as a controlled burn in a hay field.
