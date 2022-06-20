Wake County summer meal programs help provide free food for children

For most children, summer break from school lasts 90 days. This is 90 days too long for the nearly 321,000 children in the Food Bank’s service area who rely on school meals. Fewer than 1 in 6 children have access to summer food programs, which means many of these children and their families will be worried about where their next meal is coming from rather than the fun activities of summer break.

HENDERSON, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO