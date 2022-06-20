ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake County summer meal programs help provide free food for children

WRAL
 3 days ago

www.wral.com

WRAL News

Food Bank article: Providing Help and Hope for Children and Families

For most children, summer break from school lasts 90 days. This is 90 days too long for the nearly 321,000 children in the Food Bank’s service area who rely on school meals. Fewer than 1 in 6 children have access to summer food programs, which means many of these children and their families will be worried about where their next meal is coming from rather than the fun activities of summer break.
HENDERSON, NC
cbs17

Free meals program for children, teens returns in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System has announced the return of the Summer Food Service Program. The program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the school district is sponsoring schools and other organizations in the program. Through the partnership, the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wake County has 'pressing, immediate need' for foster parents

RALEIGH, N.C. — COVID-19 impacted every aspect of life, and one area that people may not realize that it changed is the need for foster parents. Wake County has an "immediate and pressing need" for foster care parents after the pandemic changed lifestyles and routines for many. Over the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Saving Wake County's farmland from explosive growth

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wake County is looking to launch a new program that will help give farmers extra support and preserve their family land. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo. Reporter:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

NC education leaders seek federal extension of free school meals for all

Children across North Carolina could go hungry next month if the federal government doesn't extend a "free meals for all" program introduced during the pandemic, the state's top two education officials say. When schools across the nation closed because of COVID-19 in 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture waived its...
EDUCATION
cbs17

Raleigh businesses offering $4 meals during summer months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dozen businesses around North Carolina State University are offering their own take to a traditional restaurant week, the Hillsborough Street $4 Food Walk. During the school year, students at NC State and Meredith College help keep restaurants alive along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. “When...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

HOA says 'Black Lives Matter' sign is in violation of rules

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. HOA says 'Black Lives Matter' sign is in violation of rules. A Raleigh couple believes their home owner's association is targeting them because of both...
RALEIGH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC man charged with defrauding at least 19 people of over $3.6 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man was federally indicted for reportedly defrauding at least 19 people near retirement age of more than $3.6 million, U.S. District Attorney Dena King announced Wednesday. 48-year-old Mac Billings of Raleigh, a licensed CPA, is accused of engaging in securities fraud through his company, Alpha Finance […]
SPARTA, NC
WRAL News

Franklin, Wilson County July 4 celebrations canceled as officials mourn fireworks-related death

Some North Carolina towns are canceling their July 4th celebrations as a show of respect for a recent fireworks-related death. Three people were hospitalized and one was killed after commercial-grade fireworks detonated on a small farm in La Grange earlier this month. Dozens of firefighters remained on the scene seven hours after the fire bomb, which started as a controlled burn in a hay field.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC

