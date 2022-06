Fitbit is already known for its best-in-class fitness and sleep tracking, but the company continuously works to improve them. Google-owned Fitbit has now announced a new premium Sleep Profile feature that will be making its way to select smartwatches and fitness bands. In this article, let's take a look at what the Fitbit sleep profile feature is, how it works, compatible devices, and how you can use it on your Fitbit device.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 HOURS AGO