Betting Odds Released For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW and NJPW will present their Forbidden Door event this Sunday at the United Center in Chicago, with several matches announced so far. BetOnline have...

411mania.com

411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Advertised for Upcoming WWE Live Event

– The official website for the PNC Arena is advertising former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for an upcoming WWE live event in August at the venue (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Currently the website lists a Triple Threat Match between Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, “plus Charlotte Flair.”
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Responds to Headline Saying He Might Be On a Better Run Than Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has never been one to doubt himself, and he recently offered a correction to a headline suggesting he might be on a better run than Roman Reigns. The New York Post ran an article that read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” arguing that Rollins’ current run is on the level or even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins saw the article and shared it — with one suggestion.
City
411mania.com

Jeff Cobb Says He’s Glad ROH Is Still Around, Hoping For Streaming Service

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Jeff Cobb spoke about Tony Khan purchasing AEW and how he’s glad the company still exists in some form. He said: “Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal… When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I’ve witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I’m happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we’ll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it’s a streaming service, that’d great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor,“
411mania.com

Buddy Matthews Currently Dealing With A Shoulder Injury

In a post on Instagram, Buddy Matthews revealed that he’s currently dealing with a shoulder injury but said that he is still training and working through it. He wrote: “Always a work in progress. Dealing with a shoulder injury which limits a lot of my shoulder movements. But slowly increasing the weight again. He better than you were yesterday!”
411mania.com

Teacher Reveals How Sasha Banks’ Appearance at School Wrestling Club Happened

Sasha Banks made a surprise visit to KIPP AMP Middle School’s wrestling club last month, and the teacher in charge of the club recently discussed how it came about. As noted in early May, Banks made an appearance at the Brooklyn middle school’s wrestling club to visit with the kids. Victor Perry, who runs the club, spoke with Cultaholic about the appearance and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com

Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event, Title Change Takes Place

– Some results are in for last night’s WWE Main Event TV taping before Raw. PWInsider reports that Doudrop beat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship during the Main Event tapings. Word also surfaced from social media that The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) faced...
411mania.com

Road Dogg On His WWE Release, Says Vince McMahon ‘Outworked’ Him

“Road Dogg” Brian James recently touched on his release from WWE, noting that he was simply outworked by Vince McMahon. James discussed the matter on his latest Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast for Ad-Free Shows and said that he just couldn’t keep up with McMahon’s drive to work, which led to him falling behind.
411mania.com

AEW Ticket Presale Update for Cleveland in August

– PWInsider reports that the ticket presale code for AEW in Cleveland, Ohio is 62MIDGE. The event is scheduled for August 24 at The Wolstein Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 24.
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Monday Night Raw Review – 6.20.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from Money in the Bank and that means we are probably in for some qualifying matches. Those can make for some interesting showdowns, though I’m not sure I would get my hopes up for that around here. On top of that, Riddle gets to deal with the fallout of losing to Roman Reigns on Smackdown. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Elias Appears on WWE Raw With Ezekiel, Takes Out Kevin Owens

Elias made his return to WWE Raw for a concert, sharing a backstage segment with Ezekiel and taking out Kevin Owens. Monday night’s show saw Elias make his return in a segment with Ezekiel before coming out to do a concert, which Kevin Owens interrupted before it could get started.
411mania.com

WWE Stock Continues To Drop Following Vince McMahon News, Hits Lowest Numbers of the Year

As you might have heard, Vince McMahon stepped down as the chairman and CEO of WWE, pending an investigation by the board into alleged payments he made to an employee he had an affair with. The stock for the company dropped initially when the announcement was made and has continued to drop steadily since. It has hit some of the company’s lowest stock prices of the year. It did rise briefly after the news that Bruce Prichard has taken over John Laurinaitis’ duties, but then closed with the lowest number since May 9. Wrestling Inc provided the following statistics:
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Genesis 2010, which included the following:. * TNA World Heavyweight Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kurt Angle. * TNA World Tag Team Championship: The...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Rollins Warns Riddle, Carmella Celebrates, More

-I’m doing this recap from Disney’s All Star Movie Resort as the wife, my 5-year-old son, and I made the 14.5 hour drive from SW PA. They are both getting ready for bed, so I get some time to get this recap knocked out. I will be here all week, so anything other shows may also be done either very late or very early in the morning. Obviously, I missed RAW, so this will actually be somewhat informative. Let’s get to it!
411mania.com

Update On Injury Statuses of Matt Hardy, Bryan Danielson & More

A new report has some details on the injury statuses of several AEW stars including Matt Hardy, Bryan Danielson, and more. Fightful Select reports that Hardy was “banged up” after his match at AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this past weekend, where he teamed with Johnny Hardy (aka John Hennigan) against Dragon Lee & Dralistico. The site notes that he was said to have some major swelling in his knee, though there’s no word about how severe the issue is.
411mania.com

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Anna Jay defeated Heather Reckless. * Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs with Taz defeated Jordan Cross &...
411mania.com

WWE Files Trademark for JD McDonagh

– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark application for Jordan Devlin’s newly revealed ring name, JD McDonagh. The trademark was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 20. The filing had the following description:. Mark For: JD MCDONAGH trademark registration is intended to...
