OMAHA — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Wednesday that he has authorized an internal investigation into an officer's behavior during the arrest of a boy. Schmaderer said he became aware of a video of a Tuesday arrest that was circulating on social media. The video shows the arrest of the boy, described in the video as 12 years old, whose head is forcefully pushed against a police cruiser near 33rd and Burt streets.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO