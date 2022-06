The need for free healthcare is on the rise as the pandemic continues and the cost of everything from food to housing has become unaffordable for some. Back in 2017, the American Muslim Community Center opened a free mobile clinic with the goal of providing medical and dental care to people in need. As WMFE’s Danielle Prieur reports, these days, demand has increased by around 450 percent.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO