COVID-19 vaccine doses for children under 5 arriving in NC

Supreme Court finds NY's "proper-cause" concealed-carry gun license is unconstitutional. The court holds that New York's "proper-cause" requirement to obtain a concealed-carry license violates the Constitution by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense. NBC provides a special coverage of the ruling.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida-based Publix grocery store chain is not offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5 but has not explained its decision. The supermarket chain with 1,288 stores in seven Southern states was instrumental in distributing the vaccine when it was initially released. Its website indicates it is currently offering the vaccine to adults and children 5 and older.
'Now is not the right time for this bill to pass': Sports gambling bills face 'long path'. A years-long effort to legalize online sports gambling in North Carolina broke down on Wednesday in the General Assembly as the House rejected one of two bills that would legalize the practice in the state.
As North Carolina considers legalizing medical marijuana, state farmers fear bill locks them out. North Carolina farmers who got into the cannabis business in recent years hoped they'd be in a prime position to capitalize on the state's eventual legalization of marijuana. But those hopes are fading, even with a bill to legalize medicinal marijuana pending in the state's General Assembly.
A Kentucky woman did not expect a snake to be hanging out in the wreath on her front door. But what it did next was truly terrifying. "I was just yelling," said Kenley Thomas. "I said, 'It's a snake.'" Thomas was heading back inside after putting the trash cans away...
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said alligators can be in any body of water in all 67 Florida counties. While attacks are rare, they do happen. A normal game of catch turned into a nightmare for Samuel Ray when he was attacked by an alligator from this pond. "It...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two people reported overdue after they decided to return to Virginia in their weather-damaged boat instead of continuing their sailing trip to Portugal’s Azores. Coast Guard officials announced Tuesday that Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones,...
CNN — The Supreme Court said on Thursday that two Republican leaders of North Carolina's legislature could step in to defend the state's voter ID law even though the state's attorney general, a Democrat, is already doing so. The opinion will make it easier for other state government officials...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The federal government has a responsibility to Native American tribes, Alaska Native villages and Native Hawaiian communities to fully support and revitalize education, language and cultural practices that prior boarding school policies sought to destroy, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday. Haaland testified before a...
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education on Wednesday approved a new agreement for future charter schools prohibiting conflicts of interest. The vote follows accusations of self-dealing at a Raleigh charter school, Torchlight Academy, the state board closed earlier this year. The board approved the changes...
JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board announced Thursday that it has appointed Mark Smith as new executive director. Smith had served as the agency’s interim executive director since May, when he replaced Stacey Pickering. Pickering, a former state auditor and Republican state senator from Jones County,...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama officials approved a $725 million bond sale on Thursday to help finance construction of two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 inmates each, as part of a building plan that also relies on a portion of the state’s pandemic relief dollars. The Alabama Corrections...
NC Democrats urge Republicans to use state's budget surplus on school lunches. State Senate Democrats are calling on Republican leaders to use state funds to extend free breakfast and lunch to public school students in the upcoming state budget. The estimated cost to the state would be around $93.4 million.
Raleigh, N.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Republicans could intervene in a legal challenge to a law that state lawmakers approved in 2018 to implement a constitutional amendment that would require voters to show photo identification at the polls. The North Carolina NAACP sued to prevent the...
OSHKOSH, Wis. — A man serving two life terms for killing a Wisconsin couple in a slaying that went unsolved for decades has died in prison, state corrections officials confirmed. Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, 85, was convicted last year of fatally shooting 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in a...
