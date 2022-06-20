COVID-19 vaccine doses for children under 5 arriving in NC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida-based Publix grocery store chain is not offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5 but has not explained its decision. The supermarket chain with 1,288 stores in seven Southern states was instrumental in distributing the vaccine when it was initially released. Its website indicates it is currently offering the vaccine to adults and children 5 and older.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO