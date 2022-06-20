ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID-19 vaccine doses for children under 5 arriving in NC

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Animal rights advocates push for ban on tethering in North Carolina

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rights advocates push for ban on tethering in North Carolina. Animal rights advocates and rescued dogs hope to convince North Carolina lawmakers to vote...
ANIMALS
WRAL

Supreme Court finds NY's "proper-cause" concealed-carry gun license is unconstitutional

Supreme Court finds NY's "proper-cause" concealed-carry gun license is unconstitutional. The court holds that New York's "proper-cause" requirement to obtain a concealed-carry license violates the Constitution by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense. NBC provides a special coverage of the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL

Publix supermarkets not offering COVID vaccine to young kids

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida-based Publix grocery store chain is not offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5 but has not explained its decision. The supermarket chain with 1,288 stores in seven Southern states was instrumental in distributing the vaccine when it was initially released. Its website indicates it is currently offering the vaccine to adults and children 5 and older.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WRAL

As North Carolina considers legalizing medical marijuana, state farmers fear bill locks them out

As North Carolina considers legalizing medical marijuana, state farmers fear bill locks them out. North Carolina farmers who got into the cannabis business in recent years hoped they'd be in a prime position to capitalize on the state's eventual legalization of marijuana. But those hopes are fading, even with a bill to legalize medicinal marijuana pending in the state's General Assembly.
AGRICULTURE
WRAL

Coast Guard: 2 boaters overdue after scrubbing Azores trip

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two people reported overdue after they decided to return to Virginia in their weather-damaged boat instead of continuing their sailing trip to Portugal’s Azores. Coast Guard officials announced Tuesday that Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones,...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doses
WRAL

Native American leaders push for boarding school commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The federal government has a responsibility to Native American tribes, Alaska Native villages and Native Hawaiian communities to fully support and revitalize education, language and cultural practices that prior boarding school policies sought to destroy, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday. Haaland testified before a...
HAWAII STATE
WRAL

New agreement tells NC charter schools: No conflicts of interest

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education on Wednesday approved a new agreement for future charter schools prohibiting conflicts of interest. The vote follows accusations of self-dealing at a Raleigh charter school, Torchlight Academy, the state board closed earlier this year. The board approved the changes...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board appoints new director

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board announced Thursday that it has appointed Mark Smith as new executive director. Smith had served as the agency’s interim executive director since May, when he replaced Stacey Pickering. Pickering, a former state auditor and Republican state senator from Jones County,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRAL

Alabama OKs $725M bond sale to build 2 supersize prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama officials approved a $725 million bond sale on Thursday to help finance construction of two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 inmates each, as part of a building plan that also relies on a portion of the state’s pandemic relief dollars. The Alabama Corrections...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL

US Supreme Court says Republicans can intervene in NC voter ID case

Raleigh, N.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Republicans could intervene in a legal challenge to a law that state lawmakers approved in 2018 to implement a constitutional amendment that would require voters to show photo identification at the polls. The North Carolina NAACP sued to prevent the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL

Man convicted last year of killing 2 in 1976 dies in prison

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A man serving two life terms for killing a Wisconsin couple in a slaying that went unsolved for decades has died in prison, state corrections officials confirmed. Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, 85, was convicted last year of fatally shooting 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in a...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy