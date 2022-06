To attract and retain teachers and other workers, Silicon Valley school districts need a golden ticket—affordable housing. House buying in the Bay Area has become so prohibitive, educators are either forced to pay expensive rents or live hours away. In response to this crisis, Los Gatos, Palo Alto and Santa Clara have invested in teacher housing, and Alum Rock Union School District is hoping to do the same by putting a bond measure on the November ballot to help fund a $27 million housing project.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO