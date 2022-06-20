ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash in Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TozdI_0gGPctAZ00
1 person hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash in Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)Nationwide Report

On Saturday morning, one person suffered injuries following a traffic accident in Alcoa. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Buick Drive at US 129 and involved a power line [...]

Read More >>

More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

TWRA investigating after man dies in Holston River

Your headlines from 6/23 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire inside downtown hotel, letter to Gov. Lee on vaccines, search for missing man in Cherokee lake. Multiple rescue squads searching for man in Cherokee Lake. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Multiple rescue squads responded to Cherokee Lake to find...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

CCFD: Fire breaks out at Newport pallet manufacturer

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a pallet manufacturer, according to the Cocke County Fire Department. The company, Demcor Inc. Pallet Manufacturing and Recycling, uses a burn pit to burn scrap wood. It is believed that embers from the pit blew into some of the pallets stored nearby and caught pallets on fire, the CCFD said.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD finds body in North Knoxville woods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers found a woman’s body in a wooded area across from 6701 Central Avenue Pike Sunday afternoon, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. According to Erland, the body, that of a 41-year-old woman, was found in a homeless camp near...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoa#Traffic Accident#Tn#Nationwide Report#Tennessee Drivers#Daily Newsletter
WATE

Firefighters extinguish furniture fire at closed Hotel Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An early morning furniture fire at the currently closed Hotel Knoxville in the 500 block of Hill Avenue prompted the response of the Knoxville Fire Department Thursday. According to KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks, the call reporting a couch fire in the hotel ballroom came in at 1:42 a.m. Crews responded […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New search planned this week for missing Halls man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends of a Halls man missing three months are planning new searches Friday and Saturday for him. Danny Dewey, 72, of Bakersfield Way, was last seen in late March. The retired man left behind his car and his dog. Volunteers, family, those who knew...
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

JCPD: Body found near train track identified as Etowah, Tennessee resident

Johnson City Police have announced the identity of the woman found dead over the weekend near a known homeless camp off of State of Franklin Road. Investigators said there is no foul play suspected in the death of 24-year-old Meghan Carter of Etowah, Tennessee. Her body was discovered near railroad tracks.
ETOWAH, TN
WATE

Monroe County man recovering after copperhead bite

A Monroe County man had an unexpected and unwanted encounter with wildlife in his own yard. Monroe County man recovering after copperhead bite. USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials …. Loved ones demand justice for 16-year-old in 2008 …. Importance of nuclear energy facilities. Tennessee Secretary of State charged...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Ocoee River Rafting Death

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Officials aren’t offering any more details today about the drowning on the Ocoee River over the weekend. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says one person did die while rafting Saturday Afternoon. But they have released not further details at this point.
OCOEE, TN
WATE

Silver Alert canceled for Greeneville woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Monday has canceled a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman missing from Greeneville who has been found safe. Lynne Albechara, 65, of Greeneville had last been seen on foot in Greeneville, according to the Greeneville Police Department and she has a medical condition that may […]
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy