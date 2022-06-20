ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mexican diplomat starts jostling for 2024 nomination

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FLix_0gGPcjaX00
FILE - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a joint news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oct. 8, 2021, in Mexico City. Ebrard, Mexico’s top diplomat, began the open jostling to win the 2024 nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party on Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat began the open jostling to win the 2024 nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party on Monday.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard offered his WhatsApp number for comments from the public Monday, and on Sunday he said he would start touring the country to build support.

His bid, however, is likely to get off to a slow start. On Monday, Ebrard announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

López Obrador can’t run for a second term, but given that the Morena party was built around him, whoever the president supports would get the party’s nomination.

There are several contenders, but there won’t be any primary vote: the party will hold an internal survey to name the nominee. In the past, contenders have raised doubts about the accuracy and impartiality of the party’s surveys.

Also in the running are Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Interior Secretary Adán López. Sheinbaum also tested positive for COVID last week and has been working from home.

Ebrard’s political career has been dented by problems with a subway line built when he was the mayor of Mexico City.

A section of the currently closed elevated subway line collapsed in 2021, killing 26 people. Investigations showed that construction defects played a key role in the collapse.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
Person
Claudia Sheinbaum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican People#Foreign Relations#Interior
Daily Mail

Mexican government will raffle off $4.5 MILLION mansion that belonged to 'Lord of the Skies' drug capo who made $300M a week smuggling cocaine across South America and the US

One lucky winner will have the chance to own a $4.5 million mansion that once belonged to notorious Mexican drug lord Amado 'The Lord of the Skies' Carrillo when the government holds a raffle auction later this month. The 37,673 squared foot residence was seized by Mexican authorities following Carrillo's...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
BBC

New UK Army chief issues Russia rallying cry

The new head of the British Army has issued a rallying cry to troops - telling them they need to be ready to face Russia on the battlefield. Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, who started the job last week, addressed all ranks and civil servants in an internal message on 16 June, seen by the BBC.
MILITARY
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - Migrants have 'NO IDEA' what Title 42 is: Central Americans still head to the border despite restrictions and plead with Governor Abbott to be sent back to their home countries because they are beaten and robbed in grim conditions in Mexico

Migrants waiting for months on end in Mexico to get into the U.S. are pleading for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to send them back to their home countries rather than expel them to Mexico when they illegally cross the border. 'We have a message for Governor Abbott,' a group of...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

955K+
Followers
462K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy