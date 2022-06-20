ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Unveils Her Must-See British Vogue Looks & They're Stunning

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is undoubtedly stunning on the latest cover of British Vogue , and she took to her social media channels on Monday morning (June 20) to unveil her must-see looks from the photoshoot. The cover story comes at the heels of Queen Bey’s confirmation that her seventh studio album is set to release next month.

Beyoncé's website previously updated to an all-black backdrop with “act i” and “RENAISSANCE” written in white text. The update served as Bey's way of announcing that the highly-anticipated project, which reportedly includes 16 tracks, is coming soon. Columbia Records posted on Instagram that Renaissance is set to debut on July 29. The announcement came shortly after Beyoncé cleared her profile photos on all of her social media channels, sparking anticipation among fans predicting that a new album was on the way.

British Vogue ’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful , explained that “B wanted to play with fashion like never before” during the photoshoot. Area co-founder Piotrek Panszczyk deemed the dress “a big triumph for us – we are known for lavish embroideries, but this dress truly was an ode to dress-making,” per the latest British Vogue cover story . Panszczyk also deemed it “truly grand in construction with a sense of elegance.”

See some of Beyoncé’s photos below:

