Police: Woman injured in sex assault attempt in laundry room of Rogers Park apartment building

By Anna Roberts
 3 days ago

CHICAGO —Police are looking for a man suspected in the attempted sexual assault of a woman who was in the laundry room of her Rogers Park apartment building at the time.

Chicago police said the woman was in the laundry room of her building in the 6900 block of North Greenview Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday May 11. Police said a man entered the room and attempted to sexually assault the woman

The man was then scared off and fled in an unknown direction.

Police said the woman sustained severe injuries.

Police describe the person as a Black man age 35-45, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches and 120 to 130 pounds. He had his right arm in a sling. He was wearing a white shirt with black square lettering on the sleeves, white pants, white gym shoes and a black baseball cap worn backward.

Photo provided by CPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 744-8261.

