Gov. DeSantis Awards $4 Million To Florida Town Through Job Growth Grant

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $4 million to the Town of Callahan through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to construct a clean water supply plant at Crawford Diamond Industrial Park, which is a 1,800-acre industrial mega-site.

The site is served by two major rail lines and is located in proximity to multiple interstate highways and shipping ports.

This infrastructure project will enable this site to support approximately 500 jobs directly and 2,158 total jobs in high-wage, sustainable industries, including manufacturing, and the development will result in substantial economic impacts and the long-term growth of the local economy as a whole.

“I am happy to support a project that will spur economic growth and create long-term value,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This investment will facilitate strong infrastructure improvements and create jobs that enhance the quality of life for residents in Nassau County.”

“DEO is proud to support Governor DeSantis’ mission to prioritize Floridians’ livelihoods and further business development opportunities,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “This funding will provide the Town of Callahan with the resources necessary to make infrastructure improvements, create jobs, and serve as a great example of the kinds of synergy that strategic investments can seed between shipping, transportation and industrial infrastructure.”

“Florida’s business-friendly policies, championed by Governor DeSantis, have been a reason for attracting business and talent to our state,” said Aundra Wallace, President, JAXUSA Partnership. “The appeal of doing business in Florida has been especially evident over the last few years, as companies are searching for lower cost of doing business, desirable infrastructure and an available and skilled workforce.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state.

Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida, Inc., and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com .

Comments / 5

jigglypuff
3d ago

I love the way this guy campaigns on federal money, like he voted to pass it

Reply
8
You voted for Biden!
2d ago

Thanks Desantis, Biden thanks for inflation, high gas prices, border turmoil, and the death of every democratic city in the US🙄🙄🙄🙄

Reply
2
Tampa, FL
