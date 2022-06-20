ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal defender Harry Clarke joins Stoke City on season-long loan deal as the 21-year-old terminates his previous contract at Hibernian

By Ryan Walker For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Stoke City have signed Arsenal defender Harry Clarke with the 21-year-old joining Michael O'Neill's side on a season-long loan deal.

The academy graduate experienced senior football for the first time last season, enjoying spells at both Ross County and Hibernian.

The defender was set to continue at Hibs next season but terminated his deal at the club in pursuit of playing Championship football at Stoke City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgsUU_0gGPbDZc00
Harry Clarke, 21, will now undergo a fourth loan move away from Arsenal as he joins Stoke

Clarke will now undergo his fourth loan move away from Arsenal after making 25 appearances in Scotland last season.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has deemed Clarke surplus to requirements for the upcoming Premier League campaign with the defender still waiting to make his first-team debut for the club.

Speaking to the Stoke City club website, Clarke gave his thoughts on signing a deal at the Bet365 stadium saying: 'I see Stoke City as a Premier League club like a lot of people do.

'I want to be part of something special here this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIU79_0gGPbDZc00
Clarke terminated his contract at Scottish club Hibernian to join the Championship side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFWl4_0gGPbDZc00
The Arsenal academy product is yet to make to his first-team debut at the club

'It feels unreal coming to a club like this. It's been a dream to play in the Championship for a while now so it's good that it's finally over the line.

'Obviously we had to deal with leaving Hibs, which had to be done the right way, but I've been excited about it ever since I heard about it,' he said.

Clarke becomes Stoke's second signing of the summer transfer window following the arrival of Aden Flint from Cardiff City.

Stoke finished 14th in the Championship last season, 14 points adrift of the playoffs.

