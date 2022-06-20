ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Joseph Pellazari

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Paul Pellazari, 37, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, June18, 2022 in Granite City. He was born on July 11, 1984 in Granite City, IL to Darrell Pellazari and Betty (Lindsay) Clark. Jospeh is survived by his father, Darrell...

Elizabeth Nash

Elizabeth “Ann” Nash, 75, of Alton, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 8:45 pm, at her home with her family by her side, under Hospice care. She was born on September 10, 1946, in Jerseyville, IL, the daughter of the late Robert S. and the late Mildred P. (Godsey) Crull. Ann married Jerry L. Nash on May 19, 1975, in Wood River, IL.
ALTON, IL
Danny Kreher

Retired Fire Chief Danny A. Kreher, 68, of Pontoon Beach, Illinois passed away at 12:14 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home. He was born February 16, 1954 in Granite City, a son of Glenda Corrine (Smith) Kreher of Pontoon Beach and the late Otto “Kotch” Kreher. He had retired in October 2018 as Fire Chief from U.S. Steel after 29 years of dedicated service. He began his career at National Steel in 1974 working as a foreman in the blast furnace. He also retired from the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department after 47 years of dedicated and faithful service to his community, serving 30 years as Fire Chief. He had spent his youth as an Eagle Scout with Troop 46, enjoyed his days of hunting and cherished his grandchildren. Danny devoted his life to the Fire Department and his community and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by three children and their spouses, Penny and Jason Feldt of Glen Carbon, Terry and Kristen Kreher of Pontoon Beach and Lorri and Brian Peterson of Granite City; five grandchildren, Sierrah Kreher, Kailee Kreher, Briya Peterson, Blakelee Peterson and Bryce Feldt; a sister, Janice Atkinson of Granite City; nephew and niece, Kurt and Mandy Atkinson of Alton and Wendy and Jeff Pittman of Pontoon Beach; dear friend, Kristi Clements of Granite City; many cousins; other extended family and friends.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
Dorothy McPherson

Dorothy Jean McPherson, 93, died at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Healthcare Center in Jerseyville. Born May 16, 1929 in Scott County, IL, she was the daughter of Lowell and Irene (Fryman) Hankins. Mrs. McPherson was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. She retired as an executive secretary for Southwestern Bell in St. Louis, MO. On July 1, 1950 she married Edward H. McPherson in Winchester, IL. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2007. Surviving is a daughter, Cheryl Ridge of Alton, and a grandson, Bret Ridge of Jerseyville. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Reg Hankins. Private graveside services were held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Michael Byers

Michael L. Byers, 78, of Bunker Hill passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 3:39 am at his home. He was born on November 23, 1943, in Vincennes, IN the son of Adolph J. and Aline E. (Borden) Byers. On September 26, 1969, Michael married Patricia A. Ashby. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2010.
BUNKER HILL, IL
Carolyn Deardeuff

Born February 20, 1962, she was the daughter of Daymond and Judith (Kasiewcz) West of Wood River, IL. Carolyn graduated from Roxanna High School in 1980. She married Kenneth Ralph Deardeuff of Wood River on September 20, 1980. They were married until his death on August 27, 2021. Carolyn received...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Kevin Mercer

Kevin Ray Mercer, 66, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River. Born Oct. 2, 1955, he was the son of Raymond Mercer of Godfrey and Jane K. (Linkogle) Majovsky of East Alton. He married Patricia A. Krpan Oct. 17, 1987 in Highland, IL. Kevin retired...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Donald Jennings

Donald E. Jennings, 77, passed away at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born Nov. 5, 1944 in Highland, IL, he was a son of Virgil and Lila (Dennis) Simmons. He was a 1964 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School. After graduating, he joined the...
ALTON, IL
Brian Foreman

Brian Louis Foreman, 68, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis on June 20, 2022. He was born September 19, 1953 in St. Louis, the son of the late William “Bill” and Inez M. (Mueller) Foreman. He had worked at Anheuser Busch in St. Louis form 1975 until 1986. He had also been the owner and operator of Foreman Fabricators and Jiffy Delivery Service. He was the President of Foreman Fabricators in St. Louis from 1986 until his retirement in 2019. Brian was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying for many years. He was also a car enthusiast, loved his Corvette and enjoyed attending car shows. He was a fan of Elvis and Wayne Newton and was known to dress up in his jumpsuit on occasion. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Foreman and her mother, Elaine Foreman of Granite City; his sisters, Gina Zahner and Beth Foreman of St. Louis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Dan Folkerts of Granite City; nieces and nephew, Lauren and David Beckerman of Asheville, North Carolina; Lindsay Zahner of Seattle, Washington, Danielle Folkerts and Ciara Folkerts; great nephews, Leo and Beau Beckerman; many cousins; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a cousin, Eddie Foreman. In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Michael Halbrook officiating. Memorials may be made to Masses or to support your local animal shelter. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Shirley Davidsmeyer

Shirley Ann Davidsmeyer, 81, formerly of Carrollton, died Friday, June 17, 2022 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois. She was born in Mozier, Illinois on September 23, 1940, and was the daughter of Warren and Rosella (Vinyard) Howdeshell. For over 35 years, Shirley was employed in the Emergency Room...
CARROLLTON, IL
Fire Chief returns to duty in Wood River

Two weeks ago, the Wood River city council authorized Mayor Tom Stalcup to enter into an employee agreement with Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut to return to his duties with the fire department. Stahlhut was serving as interim city manager but was removed by the council in favor of Public Services Director Steve Palen.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Young author reads for East Alton Board

A 7-year-old young author brought reading, writing and Afro Puffs to the East Alton Village Board Tuesday night. Amoriah Gray, an Illinois Young Author winner from Eastwood Elementary School and published author of “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs” was honored with a proclamation by Mayor Darren Carlton. The...
EAST ALTON, IL
Kicking off summer in the water

The official start of summer is here, and the Park and Recreation Department in Collinsville is inviting you to town. The Collinsville Aqua Park is one of several water-themed attractions in the Metro East and offers a different experience than some other popular attractions. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
New closure coming on Route 109

If you use Illinois Route 109 to get back and forth between Godfrey and Jerseyville, you’ll need to continue to use other roads to get to where you’re going. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is closing 109 between Dow Road and Bethel Lane. That’s a little further south than the project that closed the highway earlier this month.
GODFREY, IL
Becky Beiser

Becky Kay Beiser, 69, passed June 17, 2022, at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville. She was born on Sept. 17, 1953, the only child of Victor and Marjorie (Breitweiser) Beiser. She graduated from Jersey Community High School in June 1971 and the following August suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident. Despite her injury, Becky enjoyed a full life. She and her mother enjoyed spending time with her many uncles and aunts. Becky loved cats and never passed up an opportunity to pet her beloved “kitties.” Becky is survived by her mother; her uncle, Herb Breitweiser of Jerseyville; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins. The visitation will be held Thursday, June 23, from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville with the funeral immediately following. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. Memorials may be made to Peace United Church of Christ.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Frank and Linda Murphy

Our beloved parents, Frank and Linda Murphy passed away after 28 years of marriage. Inseparable from day one, Frank Murphy, 73 and Linda Murphy, 64, died together on 6/17/2022 while riding their motorcycle through the Illinois countryside. Saddened to lose these two anchors of our family, we are grateful for the time we shared with them.
Suspect steals police car in Collinsville

A suspect remains at large after stealing a police car overnight in Collinsville. The person, described as a white male, was picked up at a convenience store on IL 157 around midnight. At some point he wound up behind the wheel of the police car, fleeing the scene. According to...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Pistol Shrimp shoot past River Dragons for 5th straight win

-0- The Alton River Dragons lost at home last (WED) night, 13-6 to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in Prospect League baseball. Illinois Valley from Peru (IL) now have a 5-game winning streak. They are 13-and-7 overall this season. Meanwhile the River Dragons dropped to 12-and-8 with the loss at Gordon Moore Park.
ALTON, IL
Update on Alton's Brown & Main Street intersection project

The Brown Street project Alton continues, with the intersection at Main Street impassable from east to west. The travel north and south on Main Street has been accessible for about a week as city crews work on upgrades to that area. Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z...
ALTON, IL
Summer baseball - Alton Post 126 tops Troy, Piasa Birds split with Jersey

-0- The Alton Post 126 senior legion squad doubled up Troy (IL), 10-5 last (TUE) night in summer baseball. The winning pitcher was Luke Parmentier. Alton will be back in action Thursday night at Highland (7 pm). -0- The Southwestern Piasa Birds split a Tuesday night doubleheader against Jerseyville's legion...
ALTON, IL
River Dragons edge LumberKings in Iowa

-0- The Alton River Dragons edged the Clinton (IA) LumberKings, 3-2 on Monday night in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons improve to 12-and-7 on the season while the LumberKings drop to 10-and-10 on the year. Scott Montesano has the River Dragons update from Iowa:. * Clinton scored 2 runs...
ALTON, IL

