ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hero Fiennes Tiffin on 'First Love,' the 'After' Franchise, and Working With Diane Kruger

By Christina Radish
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom writer/director A.J. Edwards, the indie drama First Love follows Jim (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a high school senior whose parents (Diane Kruger, Jeffrey Donovan) are feeling the strain of a financial crisis on their relationship and the ripples are affecting the entire family. At the same time, Jim meets Ann (Sydney...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

8 Cool Car Movies That Aren't In The 'Fast & Furious' Franchise

In the mood for something fast but maybe not so furious? Turns out, there are a ton of other excellent car movies that have very little to do with "family." From comedy to horror to action, car movies have a plethora of choices for the car aficionado or the mere appreciator.
MOVIES
Collider

'American Horror Stories' Season 2 Creepy Dolls Watch You in New Poster

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's anthology spinoff series American Horror Stories is coming back for its second season on July 21. The first brand-new promo art has been unveiled, and it is giving nightmares and all sorts of uncanny valley - but also gorgeous Project Runway vibes. Basically, it's giving Murphy and Falchuk, and everything the fans have come to expect from these two twisted minds.
TV SERIES
Collider

Gaten Matarazzo and Angourie Rice Slay the Competition in 'Honor Society' Trailer

After you dive back into Stranger Things next week, you’ll be able to spend some time with series star Gaten Matarazzo later next month in a Paramount+ YA comedy. He stars opposite Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) in Honor Society, a coming-of-age story about a girl who’s hellbent on taking down the competition, so she can make it to an Ivy League school. The problem is, slaying your college opponents isn't as easy to do once you meet and fall in love with them. The movie premieres in late July.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
Collider

Natalie Portman Enjoyed the Challenge of Getting Buff for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Since somewhere around Phase 3 of the MCU, the women of the Marvel universe have been taking more of the spotlight than ever before. When Natalie Portman's Jane Foster was first introduced in 2011's Thor, she was largely depicted as a starry-eyed love interest rather than an astrophysicist, and for Thor: Love and Thunder Taika Waititi wanted to explore the growth of both these star-crossed lovers. In an interview with Variety, Portman spoke about the parallels between the characters she's portrayed over the years, including Jane, and her own career.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Love#Film Star
Collider

'Indiana Jones 5' Producer Teases That Fans Are "Going to Be Very Happy With This Movie"

As we approach the year-long countdown to Indiana Jones 5, we slowly start to get bits and pieces of information that will help us put together what we can expect from Harrison Ford’s fifth incursion as the legendary archeologist and fan-favorite character. In an interview with A.Frame, film producer and five-time Academy Award nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic World Dominion) decided to take fans’ expectations and throw them… Well, into the stratosphere.
MOVIES
Collider

10 DCOMs Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Disney Channel has been the home to inspirational films for the whole family since the 80s. Typically starring the network's current stars, some DCOMs launched the careers of actors like Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, and Hilary Duff. From movie musicals to inspiring true stories to films about serious subjects like...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Exciting Upcoming Animated Films to Look Forward to

The animated film as we know it has existed for nearly a century as an art form that, like live-action filmmaking, rose from shorts to becoming a dominant medium in its own right. The animated film industry has flourished and evolved, creating brand new cutting-edge technologies, new narrative opportunities, visual styles and so much more.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

6 Great Films That Subvert Genre Expectations

An original idea is hard to come by. That's true for books, music, and even movies. In the world of film, where a lot of success comes from franchising and sequels, it seems that original films are being pushed into a corner. When walking into a theater, audiences have expectations...
MOVIES
Collider

Why ‘Angels & Demons’ Is a Great Political Thriller

When Dan Brown's best-selling novel The Da Vinci Code was adapted into a feature film in 2006, it caught a lot of attention for its controversial conspiracy theory that the Catholic church was involved in covering up the secret heir of Jesus Christ. But that didn’t discourage fans from showing up for the film, which became director Ron Howard and star Tom Hanks’ best domestic opening. Hanks plays Robert Langdon, a symbologist and Harvard professor recruited on a scavenger hunt across France and the United Kingdom in search of clues, à la Indiana Jones. Howard and Hanks would continue with this formula and would go on to make two more sequels, Angels & Demons and Inferno, each promising a new historical mystery and cross-continent adventure yet with diminishing returns. Eventually, the franchise took a turn towards streaming with The Lost Symbol and a new Robert Langdon in Ashley Zukerman, but the show was canceled after one season. While the franchise might seem beyond repair, there are still some redeeming qualities to be found, specifically in the middle chapter of the film trilogy. Set between the death of a pope and the election of a new one, Angels & Demons follows Robert Langdon on an intense race through Rome in order to save four cardinals from being murdered. While the politics of electing a new pope has aspects of House of Cards, the film’s sinister villain provides a Saw-esque premise. With some truly intense set pieces and a compelling twist carried through Ewan McGregor’s performance, Angels & Demons actually delivers a great political thriller.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Feel-Good Shows On Netflix Right Now

After a hard day, week, or even a year, sometimes all you need to do is stick your eyes into your laptop screen and spend the entire night laughing, snorting, and crying over a comfort TV series or a feel-good film and teleport yourself into the fictional world where your everyday worries and issues don’t exist or matter.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 Things Fans Want To See In 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3'

The Sonic The Hedgehog franchise has been a pleasant surprise for moviegoers of all ages. It's hard to believe that, after Sonic's terrible and slightly unnerving design in the first trailer for the original film caused outrage amongst fans, the sequel would become the highest-grossing videogame movie in U.S. history.
MOVIES
Deadline

Robert A. Katz Dies: Oscar And Emmy-Nominated Producer On ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge’ And Films ‘Gettysburg’ And ‘Selena’ Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Robert Katz, a film and television producer best known for Gettysburg, Selena, and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, died June 22 at the Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys following a long battle with lung cancer. He was 79 years old and his death was confirmed by his family. Katz was born February 7,1943 in Los Angeles, where he grew up, graduated high school, and attended college. Katz served in the US Marines as a jet fighter pilot. In the mid 1960s, he was detailed to Israel, where he helped to train the Israeli Air Force. Following...
NFL
Collider

What Does Taika Waititi Do in the Shadows? Steal Props from ‘The Hobbit,’ Apparently

Taika Waititi revealed he used stolen props from The Hobbit set to film the cult classic What We Do in the Shadows. In a new interview for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Waititi explained how the film’s crew reused green screens and wood from Peter Jackson’s film because they didn’t have enough money to produce What We Do in the Shadows.
MOVIES
Collider

Charlize Theron Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'The Old Guard 2'

With filming now confirmed to be underway for the sequel to the 2020 hit Netflix film, The Old Guard, the film's star, Charlize Theron has revealed two behind-the-scenes photos showcasing the return of several actors from the previous film. The images, posted by Theron on Twitter, show the returning actors...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy