Hero Fiennes Tiffin on 'First Love,' the 'After' Franchise, and Working With Diane Kruger

When Dan Brown's best-selling novel The Da Vinci Code was adapted into a feature film in 2006, it caught a lot of attention for its controversial conspiracy theory that the Catholic church was involved in covering up the secret heir of Jesus Christ. But that didn’t discourage fans from showing up for the film, which became director Ron Howard and star Tom Hanks’ best domestic opening. Hanks plays Robert Langdon, a symbologist and Harvard professor recruited on a scavenger hunt across France and the United Kingdom in search of clues, à la Indiana Jones. Howard and Hanks would continue with this formula and would go on to make two more sequels, Angels & Demons and Inferno, each promising a new historical mystery and cross-continent adventure yet with diminishing returns. Eventually, the franchise took a turn towards streaming with The Lost Symbol and a new Robert Langdon in Ashley Zukerman, but the show was canceled after one season. While the franchise might seem beyond repair, there are still some redeeming qualities to be found, specifically in the middle chapter of the film trilogy. Set between the death of a pope and the election of a new one, Angels & Demons follows Robert Langdon on an intense race through Rome in order to save four cardinals from being murdered. While the politics of electing a new pope has aspects of House of Cards, the film’s sinister villain provides a Saw-esque premise. With some truly intense set pieces and a compelling twist carried through Ewan McGregor’s performance, Angels & Demons actually delivers a great political thriller.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO