The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation board approved the issuance of a $2 million bond to pay for the repair of the damaged intermediate school gymnasium. The bond includes the cost of issuance which include underwriting fees, attorney fees and title insurance. This will give the corporation $1.75 million for the project. The Bond will be paid over a ten-year repayment plan. As the corporation debt service is reduced and the referendum increase comes off the books, the tax rate is not expected to increase due to the bond issuance.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO