Orlando still evaluating all options with No. 1 draft pick
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — College basketball season ended almost three months ago, the NBA draft lottery was more than a month ago and the draft itself is later this week. Seems like the process should be winding down. Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman sees it differently. “I tell...
Rumors continue to swirl surrounding the Phoenix Suns, yet the latest one was quite the curveball in what Suns fans have been hearing lately. In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony gave some insight into what the New Orleans Pelicans might do with their pick at No. 8:. This...
The New York Knicks want to move up. But at what cost?. The Knicks are, it seems, one of "a large number" of teams inquiring about the Sacramento Kings' first-round pick in Thursday's NBA Draft in Brooklyn (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)/. Sacramento is set to choose fourth overall while the...
It's that time of year again, silly season ahead of the NBA Draft. And the Orlando Magic, who have this year's No 1 pick, are better at posturing than most. The team has teased so much, yet given away so little, in regards to to who they will draft. The...
Canada’s Shaedon Sharpe is entering this year’s NBA Draft with a unique combination of hype and mystery surrounding his name. The London, Ontario native—who was ranked the No. 1 high school recruit for the class of 2022 on many boards, including ESPN’s—reclassified and enrolled at the University of Kentucky last winter, but ultimately chose not the play for the Wildcats.
After a wild 2021-22 season, it's time to shift our full attention to Thursday night's 2022 NBA Draft. A number of exciting prospects will headline the league's marquee offseason event, including Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jabari Smith (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke) and Jaden Ivey (Purdue). Who will be selected first overall remains anyone's guess, but those four players will all hear their names called early on by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
With the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic hold the number pick. There are conversations surrounding who should go number one: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren or even Paolo Banchero. The consensus is that Jabari Smith Jr. from Auburn will be selected number one. Since the regular season ended in April, the Magic have been tasked with evaluating and finding their next cornerstone.
On back-to-back days, the Oregon Ducks landed significant commitments to bolster their secondary in the coming years.
On Thursday afternoon, 3-star cornerback Collin Gill, from St. John’s, Washington D.C., announced his commitment to the Ducks, joining the 2023 class.
The addition of Gill comes a day after 4-star safety Tyler Turner committed to the Ducks on Wednesday afternoon.
According to 247Sports, Gill is ranked as the No. 104 cornerback and No. 1194 overall player in the 2023 class. He will join a growing secondary at Oregon in the 2023 class that already includes Turner, 4-star CB Cole Martin, 4-star S Kodi DeCambra,
With back-to-back massive recruiting weekends in Eugene, it’s no surprise that we’ve seen commitments start to trickle in. As we continue forward, expect many more to come.
