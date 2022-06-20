Orlando still evaluating all options with No. 1 draft pick

On back-to-back days, the Oregon Ducks landed significant commitments to bolster their secondary in the coming years. On Thursday afternoon, 3-star cornerback Collin Gill, from St. John’s, Washington D.C., announced his commitment to the Ducks, joining the 2023 class. The addition of Gill comes a day after 4-star safety Tyler Turner committed to the Ducks on Wednesday afternoon. According to 247Sports, Gill is ranked as the No. 104 cornerback and No. 1194 overall player in the 2023 class. He will join a growing secondary at Oregon in the 2023 class that already includes Turner, 4-star CB Cole Martin, 4-star S Kodi DeCambra, With back-to-back massive recruiting weekends in Eugene, it’s no surprise that we’ve seen commitments start to trickle in. As we continue forward, expect many more to come. List Top-ranked JUCO WR and Oregon target Malik Benson announces commitment date

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 MINUTES AGO