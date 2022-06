SPOKANE, Wash. - A Lincoln Heights woman is having to pay thousands of dollars to keep her best friend, Tommy Boy, alive after vets found a bullet lodged inside him. "He tried to get up, and he couldn't," Pat Leach says. "They have no idea if he lives, or if he will be paralyzed for life.... They don't know."

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO