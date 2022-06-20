ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

American Airlines ending service to three cities due to pilot shortage

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAUMQ_0gGPZn9O00
Tweet

American Airlines will eliminate service for three cities following the Labor Day holiday weekend as a result of staffing shortages, marking the latest hiccup for the airline industry amid thousands of cancellations and cuts in recent months.

An airline spokesperson said the company will drop service to Toledo, Ohio; Ithaca, N.Y.; and Islip, N.Y., on Sept. 7 in response to a “regional pilot shortage.”

“We’re extremely grateful for the care and service our team members provided to our customers in Islip, Ithaca and Toledo, and are working closely with them during this time,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Hill. “We’ll proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel after this date to offer alternate arrangements.”

Travel demand has surged, with large numbers of Americans taking trips for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened about 2.44 million people at airports on Friday, a total greater than any other day since Nov. 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, airlines have struggled to keep up with rising demand after shedding millions of jobs at the height of the pandemic, driving prices higher.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed this past weekend ahead of Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

Delta Air Lines cut 100 flights from its daily schedule between July 1 and Aug. 7, and the company’s pilots wrote an open letter to customers published Thursday saying they were flying a “record amount” of overtime to reduce the high number of cancellations.

Other airlines have cut back on their schedules as well. Southwest Airlines cut 20,000 flights this summer, The Dallas Morning News reported.

American is also making changes to eight other routes, which the airline spokesperson said is to better match the current demand environment. All of those routes include one of the airline’s hub airports as an origin or destination city.

Three regional carriers wholly owned by American — PSA Airlines, Envoy Air and Piedmont Airlines — recently announced contract agreements with American that include “significant pay increases” as part of efforts to attract and retain pilots, according to the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), a pilot union that represents the employees.

Pilots working at PSA Airlines, which operates 800 daily flights for American, will receive an additional 50 percent pay raise for two years.

“The new PSA agreements will not only help PSA hire and retain quality pilots, but will set the standard for other regional carriers to follow suit,” John Ebbert, chair of the ALPA’s PSA pilot group, said in a statement.

Comments / 233

VP Trixie Harris
3d ago

We are witnessing the slow collapse of our economy. You can't print Trillions of dollars and manipulate markets without some consequences. But here again this is what happens when you allow anyone to vote as many times as they like and order a president by mail.

Reply(44)
138
carlo cor
2d ago

bidens executive orders forcing unvaccinated workers from work places and from serving in the military has destroyed the economy. He blames it on Covid and Russia, Russia, Russia.

Reply(36)
107
13 B
2d ago

Airlines should be fined for overbooking intentionally. The airlines book you a flight when they knowingly don't have the staff to fly their flights. Refunding the fares and giving a free booking for the future would stop the airlines from booking rides they know they can't deliver on.

Reply(4)
42
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark holds topping-off ceremony for ‘Shaq Tower 2’

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Gov. Phil Murphy, and partners Shaquille O’Neal and Boraie Development held the topping-off ceremony for 777 McCarter on June 13. The ceremony took place on Edison Place between McCarter Highway and Mulberry Street in Newark. Built under Newark’s inclusionary zoning, with 20 percent of the 370 apartments affordable, this is the largest 80/20 mixed-income project in New Jersey. Informally called “Shaq Tower 2,” a penthouse apartment in 777 McCarter will become the home of the NBA Hall of Famer.
NEWARK, NJ
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] The Plan To Literally Expand New York City

What if we added the equivalent of over 1300 football fields to the tip of Manhattan? This was the proposal of a recent op-ed in The New York Times - increasing the size of the borough by about 12% in order to mitigate two of its most pressing problems. There’s evidence from all over the world that doing this can be a useful technique for crowded ocean-side cities. But the process to do so - reclaiming land from the ocean - is rife with potential downsides. So is this a proportional response to gigantic problems? Or a zany harebrained scheme that’ll do more harm than good?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

These Are the 13 Richest Billionaire Women in New York [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Industry
City
Ohio, NY
City
Islip, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
State
Ohio State
Ithaca, NY
Business
Toledo, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Ithaca, OH
Washington Examiner

New York sends out $1,050 tax rebates early

New York has started mailing out stimulus checks early. While New York's state government was not expected to send out its stimulus checks or property tax relief before fall 2022, eligible residents could see checks up to $1,050 in the near future. Eligibility for the tax rebate is dependent on...
The Hill

The Hill

606K+
Followers
73K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy