ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Poland Will Not Select Maciej Rybus For World Cup After He Chose To Sign For Russian Club

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORuAt_0gGPZSZ100

Rybus, 32, is an experienced international, having been capped 66 times since making his debut in 2009.

The Polish soccer association has informed Maciej Rybus that he will not be picked to represent Poland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Rybus, 32, is an experienced international, having been capped 66 times since making his debut in 2009.

But he will no longer be considered for selection after signing for Russian club Spartak Moscow.

Rybus joined Spartak on a free transfer from another Russian club after his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow expired at the end of May.

Maciej Rybus pictured playing for Poland against England in 2021

IMAGO/Newspix

The Polish soccer association took a firm stance in February after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Poland had been due to face Russia in a World Cup qualifying semi-final in March, but Poland refused to fulfill the fixture.

Russia and all Russian teams were later disqualified from all FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

As Russian aggression in Ukraine is ongoing, that ban still stands.

Poland's stance remains firm too, hence the decision to deny Rybus a place at the World Cup based on his decision to sign a new contract with a Russian team.

A statement from the Polish FA read: "The coach of the Polish national team, Czeslaw Michniewicz, talked to Maciej Rybus, who was currently staying in Poland, after the training camp of the national team ended last week.

"The coach informed the player that, due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the September training camp of the national team and would not take into account the team that would go to the World Cup in Qatar when determining the composition of the team."

Poland shares a land border with Ukraine and has since taken in over 3.5 million refugees since Russia's invasion in February.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden says the U.S. will NOT be sending Ukraine any missile that can hit Russia after Moscow's ambassador and Putin propagandists said it would be crossing a red line

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will not be giving Ukraine long-range missiles that can reach into Russia after Moscow warned that such a move would cross a red line. Kyiv has repeatedly requested U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that can fire missiles hundreds of miles...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maciej Rybus
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin news – Evil Russian troops will attack POLAND next over support for Ukraine, pro-Kremlin warlord vows

VLADIMIR Putin’s Chechen warlord protégé, Ramzan Kadyrov, has threatened to attack POLAND in retaliation for its support for Ukraine during invasion. In a video message on Monday, the leader of the Chechen Republic, 45 – who calls himself Putin’s ‘footsoldier’ – said: "Ukraine is a done deal. What I’m interested in is Poland.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia says US rocket supplies to Ukraine could draw ‘third country’ into war

Russia says a decision by the US to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine could widen the war and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington.President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rockets that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a new package to help Kyiv defend itself in the three-month-old war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire.”Asked later if the U.S. move increased the chances of a third country becoming involved in the conflict,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Fifa World Cup#Polish#Russian#Spartak#Imago Newspix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Tells Lithuania: Your Citizens Will Feel the Pain Over Kaliningrad

LONDON (Reuters) -A top ally of President Vladimir Putin told Lithuania on Tuesday that Moscow would respond to its ban on the transit of goods sanctioned by the EU to Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad in such a way that citizens of the Baltic state would feel the pain. With relations...
POLITICS
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
899
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy