ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The 'pickelhaube' pyramids: How 12,000 spiked helmets captured from Germans soldiers in WWI were piled high on New York's 'Victory Way' in 1919 as part of epic post-war weapons and equipment sell off

By Harry Howard, History Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Images of German soldiers wearing their spiked helmets in the trenches are some of the most recognisable of the First World War.

The famous 'pickelhaube' helmets were ditched in favour or ordinary steel ones in 1916, due to the fact that they were impractical for use in trench warfare.

But it is less well-known that tens of thousands of the infamous head pieces later ended up being displayed on enormous pyramids in New York after Germany's defeat in the war.

The US erected the structures on Park Avenue - which was temporarily renamed Victory Way - outside Grand Central Station in 1919 as part of a display of captured German equipment.

Along with rifles, bayonets, swords, pistols and even artillery pieces, they were offered for sale and also given as rewards to those who had purchased war bonds.

A new Youtube video by historian Mark Felton delves into the history of the helmet pyramids.

Dr Felton raises the prospect that the helmet worn by future Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler when he was a soldier in the trenches could have been unwittingly bought by an ordinary American.

Like hundreds of thousands of his comrades, Hitler, who served in a Bavarian infantry regiment in the war, exchanged his pickelhaube for a 'stahlhelm' steel helmet in 1916.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AA04B_0gGPZQnZ00
After Germany's defeat in the First World War, thousands of captured German spiked helmets were displayed on giant pyramids outside Grand Central Station in New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYzn8_0gGPZQnZ00
Images of German soldiers wearing their spiked helmets in the trenches are some of the most recognisable of the First World War. Above: German infantrymen wear spiked helmets as they arrest a Russian peasant in 1915

The helmets were stored along with other equipment in warehouses which fell under US control following Germany's defeat.

Dr Felton reveals in his video that more than 12,000 leather and metal pickelhauben were used to adorn the wooden pyramids in New York.

The helmet dated from 1842 and had been designed by Friedrich Wilhelm IV of Prussia.

However, the design was not practical and offered little protection in the First World War.

When Germany introduced the stahlhelm, head injuries dropped by 73 per cent, according to Dr Felton.

The warehouses containing the pickelhauben fell into US hands when it was assigned an occupation zone in Germany shortly after its defeat to Allied forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sApfZ_0gGPZQnZ00
The US erected the structures on Park Avenue - which was temporarily renamed Victory Way - outside Grand Central Station in 1919 as part of a display of captured German equipment

The helmets and other military supplies and equipment that had been surrendered from November 1918 onwards were then shipped back to the United States.

On hundreds of stalls that were erected on Victory Way, the equipment and weapons were sold off to ordinary citizens.

As a result, the US now contains one of the largest supplies of German spiked helmets in the world.

Victory Way took up several blocks of Park Avenue and was adorned with statues of eagles, ticker tape and banners bearing the colours of the American flag.

The US only joined the war in the latter half of 1917 and needed to pay off the debts it had accrued in not only fighting but also providing equipment to allies including Britain.

As well as making money from the sale of the equipment, the US also gave some of the items to citizens who had bought bonds from the government to fund the war effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ccgr4_0gGPZQnZ00
Dr Felton reveals in his video that more than 12,000 leather and metal pickelhauben were used to adorn the wooden pyramids in New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yKYI_0gGPZQnZ00
The helmets and other military supplies and equipment that had been surrendered from November 1918 onwards were then shipped back to the United States

War bonds acted as a way in which civilians could help to finance the conflict whilst getting a return on their investment later on.

The general sale of the equipment was a success and the Victory Way display was finally dismantled in late 1919. The left overs were sold to private parties.

Dr Felton said: 'The US government sold captured German military equipment to the highest bidder.

'All along Victory Way there were stalls staffed by US government contractors where you could purchase German mauser rifles, bayonets, swords, pistols and much else besides.

'The artillery pieces were also for sale and were often given as premiums to towns who bought a certain number of war bonds.

'The pickelhauben of the pyramids and the thousands more in storage were also given away as premiums. This time to individuals who purchased a certain value of war bond.

'This is why the US is full of pickelhaube even though they were withdrawn before US entered the war.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxPgG_0gGPZQnZ00
The design was not practical and offered little protection in the First World War. When Germany introduced the stahlhelm, head injuries dropped by 73 per cent. Above: German soldiers wearing ordinary steel helmets

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
allthatsinteresting.com

How Anneliese Kohlmann Became One Of The Most Ruthless Female Nazi Guards During World War II

Anneliese Kohlmann brutally beat and sexually exploited female concentration camp prisoners — but she was sentenced to just two years in prison for her war crimes. Anneliese Kohlmann put on her SS uniform late into World War II. Before becoming a concentration camp guard, Kohlmann lived a very quiet life. But by the time the camps were liberated in 1945, Kohlmann had created her own legacy of being one of the most ruthless SS guards in the Nazi regime.
GERMANY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Daily Mail

Mexican government will raffle off $4.5 MILLION mansion that belonged to 'Lord of the Skies' drug capo who made $300M a week smuggling cocaine across South America and the US

One lucky winner will have the chance to own a $4.5 million mansion that once belonged to notorious Mexican drug lord Amado 'The Lord of the Skies' Carrillo when the government holds a raffle auction later this month. The 37,673 squared foot residence was seized by Mexican authorities following Carrillo's...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Heart-stopping Top Gun-style video shows Ukrainian fighter jet skimming over tree tops in death-defying game of cat-and-mouse with Russian forces as pilot tries to dodge rockets

This heart-stopping video shows a Ukrainian fighter pilot almost skimming tree tops in a death-defying game of cat-and-mouse to evade rockets fired by Russian forces from the ground. In the 'Top Gun'-style cockpit footage, shared on social media, the pilot of the Ukrainian Su-25 attack jet can be seen performing...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Equipment#Pyramids#Wwi#Pickelhaube#Germans#Grand Central Station#Nazi#American#Bavarian
nationalinterest.org

A Class of Its Own: New U.S. Navy Submarine Will Be the World's Stealthiest

The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers—they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers — they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. General Dynamics Electric Boat,...
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Helmets
The Independent

Colombian army share footage from shipwreck carrying billions in lost treasure

The Colombian army has released a video showing gold coins and other valuable items around the San Jose galleon shipwreck.Royal Navy vessels sank the Spanish flagship in 1708 near Colombia's Caribbean port of Cartagena and the site is believed to be the resting place of billions of pounds in treasure.Experts speculate that the ship was loaded with at least 200 tons of riches, including millions of high-purity gold doubloon coins and emeralds that the Spanish empire had plundered from South America.The treasure could still be worth up to £13.5bn today.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK rail strikes: What are the reasons behind the walk-out?Average cost of filling family car with petrol set to exceed £100Ukrainian kindergarten left damaged after missile strike in Donetsk Oblast
MILITARY
Daily Mail

British-Jewish soldier given the grim orders to 'sort the living from the dead' at Bergen-Belsen dies at 96: Tributes to war hero who helped liberate Nazi concentration camp before setting up High and Mighty fashion chain after WWII

Tributes have been paid to a 'humble and compassionate' British-Jewish soldier who assisted in the liberation of Bergen-Belsen following his death aged 96. Bernard Maurice Levy was just 19 when he was tasked with 'sorting the living from the dead' at the Nazi concentration camp in northern Germany at the end of the Second World War in April 1945.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

430K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy