Carrie J. Bell, 43, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away at 2:32 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. She was born on April 6, 1979 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Pamela Jern. Carrie was raised by her grandparents, Lyle & Doris Brown. She graduated from Monmouth High School in 1995.

