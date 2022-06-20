ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Luton complete signing of Stoke midfielder Alfie Doughty

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKjyh_0gGPYKme00

Luton have announced the signing of midfielder Alfie Doughty on a permanent deal from Sky Bet Championship rivals Stoke.

The 22-year-old, who had a loan spell at Cardiff last season, becomes manager Nathan Jones’ first signing of the summer transfer window after moving for an undisclosed fee.

Doughty began his career at Charlton before joining Stoke last year.

He told the club’s website: “I’m very excited to be a Luton player. It is a fresh start and I want to get started straight away.

“You can tell the team is just getting better and better, and that is definitely one of the reasons why I’m here.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Middlesbrough take Ryan Giles on loan from Wolves

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Ryan Giles on a season-long loan from Wolves. The 22-year-old left-sided player has nearly 100 English Football League appearances under his belt already and has had loan spells at Shrewsbury, Coventry, Rotherham, Cardiff and Blackburn. Boro manager Chris Wilder told the club website: “We’re...
SOCCER
newschain

Rachel Daly determined to make late father proud with 50th cap at Elland Road

Rachel Daly is motivated by the thought of making her late father proud as she looks to win her 50th England cap when she returns to Leeds with the Lionesses on Friday. The versatile 30-year-old, currently captain of the Houston Dash in the United States, played for Leeds early in her career and supports the club.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfie Doughty
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
newschain

Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy...
MILITARY
newschain

Newcastle complete signing of England goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley

Newcastle have completed the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope on a four-year deal. The 30-year-old England international travelled to the north-east to undergo a medical and formally seal the transfer on Thursday after the two clubs had agreed a fee understood to be in the region of £10million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luton#Stoke#Cardiff#Uk
newschain

Man found ‘not responsible’ for Times Square vehicle rampage

A man who drove his car through crowds of people in New York’s Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and injuring pedestrians, has been cleared of responsibility because of mental illness. A jury in New York City accepted an insanity defence claiming Richard Rojas was so psychologically...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Serena Williams set to make tennis return after year out on Tuesday evening

Serena Williams will be made to wait a little longer before her comeback appearance in Eastbourne after her doubles’ match with Ons Jabeur was scheduled last on Centre Court on Tuesday. The 23-time grand-slam champion stunned the tennis world seven days ago when she announced a wild card had...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Stuart Broad stars on day one for England but error of judgement proves costly

Stuart Broad set the tone for an impressive England bowling performance as they kicked off their quest for a series sweep over New Zealand, but an error of judgement proved costly on day one at Headingley. Just four months after Yorkshire’s right to host international cricket was restored, with the...
SPORTS
newschain

Serena Williams makes winning return to the court alongside Ons Jabeur

Serena Williams made a triumphant return to tennis with a 2-6 6-3 13-11 doubles win with Ons Jabeur over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round at Eastbourne. The 23-time grand slam singles champion had not played since she sustained an injury to her right leg at...
TENNIS
newschain

Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 found guilty of wounding prison officer

A killer who shot dead a policeman in 2003 has been found guilty of wounding a female prison officer using a “deadly” home-made weapon. Former US Marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used the pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Full squads approved to be on bench at World Cup finals in Qatar

Gareth Southgate and Rob Page will be able to call on every member of their England and Wales squads for each match at the World Cup later this year. Earlier this month the game’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board, approved an increase in the maximum number of players allowed on the bench from 12 to 15.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy