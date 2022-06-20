ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Coral Gables Community Foundation Announces Theme and Date for 2022 Gala “The Road to Rio: A Gala from Ipanema”

Cover picture for the articleThe Coral Gables Community Foundation today unveiled its 2022 date and exciting theme for its signature fundraiser and traditional kick off to Miami’s social season. “The Road to Rio, A Gala from Ipanema” will be held on Friday, October 21st at the Biltmore Hotel treating guests to Brazilian cuisine, music, dance...

