ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Cena grants record 650 wishes with Make A Wish

By Talia Naquin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUtkt_0gGPXOLl00

(WJW) – WWE wrestler and actor John Cena is being honored by Make A Wish for granting a landmark number of wishes.

The 45-year-old has marked more than 650 wishes, more than any other celebrity in history, according to Make a Wish and WWE .

9 pups rescued from 90° heat in abandoned garage

John Cena granted his first wish in 2004.

“I just drop everything,” Cena said when he was honored for granting 500 wishes. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Make A Wish says he’s the most-requested celebrity by wish kids.

“…The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes,” he said in a recent interview .

Many families stay in touch with Cena, telling him about the child’s last days being impacted by spending time with him.

“Those are always difficult to read,” Cena said . “But at the same time, the strength of the parents in sending me a message about how much the time that I spent with their child meant to them, it’s very special.”

John Cena has also been honored for his support to veterans’ organizations and first responders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Wwe#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKBN

Guardians score 4 in 9th to rally past Twins

Gonzalez homered earlier and finished with four RBIs for the surging Guardians, who have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the AL Central. The teams also meet five times in four days next week in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

State Republicans say Trump wanted them to break law to keep him in power

Former President Trump's campaign to press GOP state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election violated state laws, defied the Constitution and led directly to violent threats against those figures that continues to this day, a number of those Republicans testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
POTUS
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy