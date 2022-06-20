ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

2 critically injured in separate Des Moines motorcycle crashes Sunday

By Kelly Maricle
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are investigating two separate crashes that left motorcyclists in critical condition Sunday night.

The first accident happened around 8:07 p.m. at the intersection of E. 12th Street and E. University Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation into the crash shows a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on E. University Avenue when a vehicle entering from E.12th Street drove into the motorcycle’s path. The 24-year-old motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The second accident happened at E. 26th Street and Maple Street around 10:31 p.m. Witnesses told police a motorcycle was traveling at a high speed eastbound on Maple Street and ran through the stop sign, colliding with a southbound SUV. The 17-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition. Their name has not been released.

Police say significant factors in both crashes were driving behaviors that lack sufficient attention or carelessness.

The investigations into both crashes are continuing and no charges have been filed in

