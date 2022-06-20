ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Police: Man armed with hatchet attacked woman in shower

By Jason Kotowski
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man armed with a hatchet broke into a stranger’s home in southwest Bakersfield and attacked a woman who was showering, police said.

A male relative arrived home and detained the alleged assailant, Kyler Kuehl, until police arrived, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

Kuehl, 59, was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape during a burglary, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, police said. He’s due in court Tuesday.

The incident happened late Friday afternoon in the 3200 block of Park Bend Court, police said. The woman suffered an injury police said was not life-threatening.

Kuehl is held on $560,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

KGET

Man gets 11 years for deadly meth-related crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who smoked methamphetamine then gave a motorcycle ride to a woman who suffered fatal injuries was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison. A jury last month found Richard Patrick McQuade guilty of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Lisa Core awaits trial on DUI crash that killed siblings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Lisa Core, the woman who is accused of striking and killing Calyee Brown, 10, and J.J. Malone, 19, with her vehicle while under the influence in late 2021, was in court today for a hearing. Core was ordered to return July 13 for a trial....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman struck and killed by alleged DUI driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Bakersfield Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Berkshire Road for a subject down in the roadway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Further investigation revealed a woman was struck and killed by a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Car-to-car shooting strikes unintended person's vehicle, injures 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6/21/2022) Officers responded Monday around 5:50 p.m. to the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway for a report of a shooting. It was determined by officials that a car-to-car shooting happened involving two women struck by gunfire and an uninvolved driver's vehicle was also struck by gunfire during the shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police: Missing teen boy considered at-risk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing at-risk 16-year-old boy. Nathan Alyea was last seen Monday, June 20 at around 7:30 p.m. near Pacheco Road and Monitor Street. He's considered at risk due to a mental disability said police.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed in deadly DUI crash in Southwest Bakersfield

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence and killing a pedestrian in Southwest Bakersfield. It happened Tuesday just before 11 P.M. in the 1300 block of Berkshire Road. Bakersfield Police were called to the area for a woman in the roadway and the driver who had...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Ridgecrest man struck by lightning while walking with child, dog

A man is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. Officials said a man in his 30s was walking his dog and pushing his child on a stroller on South Norma Street near West Bowman Road when a lightning bolt hit the top of […]
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD requests community's help to find burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help to find a suspect in a business burglary. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. May 22 in the 10 block of Denise Avenue, police said. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 30 to 40 years old. He stands between about 5 foot, 6 inches and 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 to 180 pounds.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Taft man stabs father, flees scene

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday night, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing on 500 block of Wilson Avenue. Around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition. Sheriff...
TAFT, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Lindsay man arrested in connection to homicide of his brother

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Lindsay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of his brother, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies say they received a call about an assault on the 21600 block of Avenue 242 in Lindsay.
LINDSAY, CA
KGET

Detentions deputy smoked meth daily before work: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Asked if she lost a purse, Detentions Deputy Elizabeth Fernandez said, “I know where this is going, yes.” She knew staff at Lerdo Jail had found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside her purse, but claimed she found the illicit items in a bathroom stall inside the facility and had meant to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

21-year-old woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

A 21-year-old Bakersfield woman was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion that she killed a pedestrian while driving under the influence. Bakersfield police responded to the 1300 block of Berkshire Road at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a person lying in the street. The victim, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

