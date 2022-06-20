ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

VDOT: Overturned tractor-trailer on I-81 in Abingdon causes delays

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zURZQ_0gGPWWdC00

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer overturned on I-81 southbound near mile marker 17.3 in Washington County, causing traffic delays Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation ( VDOT ).

According to the VDOT’s traffic information map, the incident closed the south left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder.

AAA: TN within top 10 cheapest gas in country

Traffic is backed up 2 miles as of 12:30 p.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information. The status of the tractor-trailer driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

TWRA: Man killed in Hawkins County boating accident

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a man’s death Wednesday evening near a Hawkins County boat ramp. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a man was found dead next to a single-passenger boat next to the Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The TWRA said the man was found lying face down in the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VSP: Bristol man dies in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Friday morning crash on June 17 near Route 689 left a Bristol, Virginia man dead, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). A news release stated a 1988 Ford Ranger had been traveling west on Route 58 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Expect delays on Boone Dam Road June 27-30

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced Wednesday that drivers should expect delays on Boone Dam Road beginning June 27 as crews work to pave the street. The Sullivan County Highway Department will pave the road located between Highway 75 and Minga Road, according to a release. After the road is […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Washington County, TN
Sports
City
Abingdon, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Abingdon, VA
Sports
County
Washington County, TN
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Virginia Sports
WJHL

TWRA IDs Kingsport man who died in boating accident

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) on Thursday identified a Kingsport man who died in a boating incident on the Holston River Wednesday. A release stated that Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, was found dead face-down in the Holston River following the boating accident. He was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket. Investigators […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Section of Greenbelt to be closed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of the Greenbelt in Kingsport will be closed starting Thursday, June 23. The Clinchfield Street to Cherokee Village Drive section of the Greenbelt will be closed due to resurfacing and sidewalk repairs. The estimated time of the closure is weather permitting and can take up to 15 days. A […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: One dead following multi-car crash on US 321

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Carter County on Monday. According to a crash report from THP, a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by William Shane Adams, 34, from Butler, Tennessee was traveling north on US 321 when it crossed the center line and struck a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Authorities Discovery Body Of Kingsport Man Near Boat Ramp, And Single Passenger Vessel

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a Kingsport man’s body found next to a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp Wednesday evening. Officials say the man was face down in the water, upstream from an unoccupied aluminum boat. The boat, the so far unidentified man was found near did not appear to have been in a collision. The official says the victim was not wearing a life jacket and the body is being sent for an autopsy.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vdot#I 81#News Channel#Tn#Virginia State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

No more searches planned for man last seen on raft on Cherokee Lake

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a report of a missing person on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County. TWRA spokesperson Matthew Cameron said the agency had received a report of a person who was floating on a raft at the Quarryville access boat ramp in Mooresburg. According to TWRA, that […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

State Route 93 to be closed for blasting operations

(WJHL)- State Route 93 will be temporarily closed between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). Beginning Wednesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) of State Route 93 will be temporarily closed as crews perform blasting operations. The closure is expected to last an hour and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
WJHL

THP: Road re-opened after wreck on Highway 67 in Carter Co.

UPDATE: According to the TDOT traffic map there is no longer any issue in the area. ——————————————————————————————————————— BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle collision is causing delays on Highway 67 near Fish Spring and Whaley Town Roads in Carter Co. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the westbound lane is closed at this time. News […]
Johnson City Press

Driver killed in Monday 4-vehicle crash in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that one person was killed Monday in a 3 p.m. crash involving four vehicles on U.S. Highway 321 in Carter County. William Shane Adams, 34, Butler, was killed in the crash. He was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound and crossed the center line, striking a southbound 2007 GMC truck driven by Cory Taylor, 31, Elizabethton. Jacob Miller, 30, Johnson City, was a passenger in Taylor’s truck.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

New details released about fatal Carter County crash

New details have been released about a fatal crash from Carter County on Monday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck was traveling north on U.S. 321 in Carter County around 3:00 p.m. Monday when it crossed the center line and hit another truck traveling south. Two other...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighters and residents transported after fire

Multiple rescue squads responded to Cherokee Lake to find a man who was last seen on an inflatable raft, according to officials with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. Tenn. representative asks Gov. Bill Lee to halt COVID vaccine distribution for children. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rep. Jason Zachary, along with...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Motorcycle crash on I-26 causes delays

Update: According to a Kingsport Police Department alert, the scene was cleared around 10:15 Sunday morning. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Responders were at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 26 Sunday morning, and drivers were warned that delays in the area were possible as crews work. According to an alert from the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport BMA votes to vacate section of Jared Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A proposal to close a section of Jared Drive at the request of Eastman Chemical Company received unanimous approval from the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The resolution was approved on final consideration during the board’s regular business meeting Tuesday night. Eastman had asked the city to close the section […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Man Dies Following OIS In Dickenson County, Virginia

A 38 year old man is dead following an officer involved shooting early Sunday morning in Dickenson County, Virginia. Virginia State Police say 38 year old Jason Neal Puckett, was stopped by deputies on Rachel’s Chapel Road around one thirty Sunday morning. Puckett then got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the Sheriff’s Deputy, who authorities say shot Puckett. Puckett was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The investigation is being conducted by Virginia State Police.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy