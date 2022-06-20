VDOT: Overturned tractor-trailer on I-81 in Abingdon causes delays

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer overturned on I-81 southbound near mile marker 17.3 in Washington County, causing traffic delays Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation ( VDOT ).

According to the VDOT’s traffic information map, the incident closed the south left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder.

Traffic is backed up 2 miles as of 12:30 p.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information. The status of the tractor-trailer driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

