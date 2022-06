What are the St. Louis Cardinals playoff chances on June 23? They have climbed since early in the month, but take a dip after tough loss on Thursday. On June 13, the St. Louis Cardinals had a 52.8 percent chance of making the postseason. Only 10 days later, those odds started the day at 61.3 percent. But after a 6-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, those odds have dropped to 56.3 percent, according to FanGraphs.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO