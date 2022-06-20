ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, MD

Multiple agencies and community organizations stepping up to support DFC Hilliard and his family

By Jordie Clark
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELMARVA – A year ago, the Delmar community tragically lost Cpl. Keith Heacook while in the line of duty, which shook the entire region. A year later, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office is experiencing the same thing, but the community is ready to support it. Last year,...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Police: Multiple injured in serious assault in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that left multiple people injured late Monday night. We’re told the incident happened just before midnight, in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Officers witnessed a fight between multiple people and approached the altercation, locating three victims suffering from stab wounds.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

One arrested, second sought in Seaford shooting investigation

SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man has been arrested and another is wanted following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. Further investigation revealed that two subjects in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby residence before fleeing the area. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident, and the home itself was not hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
SEAFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

Three arrested for possessing guns and drugs in Ocean City

Three men from Delaware were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after they were found to be in possession of a loaded gun, narcotics, and over $3,000 in cash. Dover residents Devondre Eric Deshawn Cuffee, 32, and Lourich Vicario, 34, along with Patrick Lamar Cuffee, 32, of Felton, Delaware face felony charges after Ocean City Police smelled burnt marijuana coming from their car at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 18 near 18th Street.
OCEAN CITY, MD
weaa.org

Slain deputy remembered as friend, role model, protector

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot last week as he tried to arrest a fugitive is being remembered as a protector, a father and a beloved friend with an infectious smile. News outlets report that friends, family, dignitaries and more than 1,000...
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delmar, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Wicomico County, MD
State
Delaware State
Wicomico County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Salisbury, MD
City
Delmar, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Mobile home burns in Angola Beach Estates; investigation ongoing

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded at about 9:40 p.m., June 22, to a report of a mobile home fire on Talbot Drive in the Angola Beach Estates community. Arriving crews found a mobile home with flames throughout. The home’s resident was safely outside. Rehoboth Beach crews were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

OC Police Dept. sees uptick in disorderly behavior in June, officials say incidents aren’t unusual for this time

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City typically is a hot spot for people to visit during the summer, but the OC Police Department said with more people in town comes more problems. “Historically in June, we do tend to see an uptick in disorderly behavior and incidents in general that require police assistance,” Ashley Miller, OCPD Deputy Communications Manager, said. “And that’s because we usually see an uptick of a lot of visitors, younger adults coming in, traditionally years past a lot of people would refer them to as senior weekers, but lately we have been seeing not only those high school aged kids but up in to the early mid-twenties as well.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware State Police#Wesleyan Church#Cpl#The Delaware Honor Guard#Dfc Hilliard#Bbg
The Dispatch

In Most Recent Collision In North OC, Pedestrian Listed As Stable; Police Offer Safety Reminders

OCEAN CITY – For the second time this week, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Coastal Highway late Wednesday night. Around 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Coastal Highway and 139th Street for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the pedestrian, a 43-year-old female, was crossing the highway from east to west in a crosswalk, but against a no-walk signal, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Bethany Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, MD- A fire at the Engola Beach Estate mobile home park in Rehoboth Beach destroyed a home Thursday night, with firefighters working to stop the damage from spreading to surrounding units. “I opened my door and all I could see was orange,” said next-door neighbor Judi Hatchel.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

Visiting Volunteer Firefighter Dies Crossing Coastal Highway

OCEAN CITY — A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention. The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOC

Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard Laid to Rest

SALISBURY, Md.- Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, the Wicomico County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed last week while trying to arrest a fugitive. More than 1,000 officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states, along with members of the community that Hilliard served, attended...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Viewing Held for Slain Wicomico County Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- A public viewing was held Tuesday morning for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty. The hearse carrying Hilliard's remains was escorted by a police motorcade from Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, which is hosting both the viewing and funeral. Hundreds of members of law enforcement as well as members of the community are gathered at the church for the event.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Slain Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy laid to rest

Law enforcement officers by the hundreds lined up to salute and pay respects to Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico County (Maryland) Sheriff's Office who was shot and killed on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The Delaware State Police had a sizable contingent in attendance, including members of the...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Second pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ocean City

A pedestrian was struck by a car in uptown Ocean City on Wednesday night, the second person to get hit by a vehicle in two days. Ocean City Police responded to the incident at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday near 139th Street and Coastal Highway. Though not many details were...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Victims Airlifted In Triple Ocean City Boardwalk Stabbing

Three people were stabbed late on Monday, June 20 during a fight near the boardwalk in Ocean City, officials in Maryland announced. Two people had to be airlifted and one other was transported to an area hospital after a fight broke out shortly before midnight on Monday night in the 10 block of Wicomico Street, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGAL

Three people stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people were stabbed late Monday night near the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. The stabbing happened just off the boardwalk near Wicomico Street before midnight. Police said a fight led to the stabbings. The three people were taken to the hospital. There is no...
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy